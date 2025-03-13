Away from the beautiful—albeit tourist-heavy—canals of Amsterdam, the Corendon Amsterdam Schiphol Airport Hotel reopened in August after a stunning renovation. Located just half a mile (8 minutes on a free shuttle bus) from one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, it’s an undeniably convenient upgrade from typical bare-bones airport lodging, and worth a visit on its own merits. While 60% of the existing furniture was repurposed in the hotel’s redesign for sustainability purposes, the rooms are elegant and fresh with traditional Delft blue textiles that evoke Dutch maritime themes. But the center of attention is the retired Boeing 747 in the hotel garden—take a guided tour for a glimpse into the cockpit and original 1989 KLM interiors. For those looking to relax after a flight, there’s a small cinema in the basement, a 29-yard pool, a 24/7 gym, and a spa that includes a Turkish steam bath and Finnish sauna. And for even less reason to leave the property: there are three on-site restaurants, each with newly tuned up designs (especially enticing: the Caribbean-inspired 9th floor bar with views over the airport), plus a self-service grocery store for anyone feeling peckish.