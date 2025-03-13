The fastest way to feel the pulse of a destination is by getting to know its people. But organize a stay in their home, and you could forge a lifelong friendship. It’s a scenario that plays out weekly in the humble concrete houses of Eastern Nepal, where Community Homestay Network (CHN) connects travelers with local families. The social enterprise is the sister company of Royal Mountain Travel, a champion of sustainable tourism and one of Nepal’s leading tour operators. Since launching with just one homestay in Panauti in 2012, CHN has grown to more than 200 properties in 18 communities. Hosts are required to maintain high standards of safety and cleanliness, and welcome solo travelers or families. Mina Koirala is one of them. “I didn’t want to have to ask anyone for money, I wanted to be independent,” says Koirala, a widow and grandmother who runs a homestay in Panauti, a city currently being assessed for UNESCO World Heritage status thanks to its 13th-century Newari temples and medieval buildings. Koirala loves teaching guests how to fold momo (Nepalese-style dumplings) and dressing them in Newari clothing for a suku bhwe, or feast. Beyond the homestays, CHN is working with local governments to encourage travelers to visit Nepal’s lesser-touristed regions and has started offering immersive experiences, from cycling tours to art classes, which help support the wider community and safeguard Nepal’s extraordinary cultural heritage.