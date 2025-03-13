Think about Azerbaijan’s crafts—if you think about this little-visited Caucasus country at all—and its kaleidoscopic carpets may come to mind. Baku, its seaside capital, has a museum shaped like a rolled-up rug, dedicated to the ancient art. But with the late-2023 debut of a sleek new showroom on the edge of the upscale Port Baku Mall, local homeware label Chelebi shows that Azerbaijan’s craftsmanship extends far beyond its famous carpets. Founded by Azerbaijani artist Aida Mahmudova, whose sculptures and installations zero in on the country’s evolving cultural landscape, the brand collaborated with the National Museum of Art on a contemporary collection of locally produced textiles, furniture, and tableware inspired by the motifs and materials found in the museum’s archives. Ceramic animal figurines echo clay figures from Baba-Dervish, an ancient settlement in western Azerbaijan, while whimsical illustrations by late Baku-born artist Rasim Babayev adorn silk scarves and jacquard blankets. Larger pieces, such as oak chairs and commodes, reflect the architectural heritage of Azerbaijan’s castles, mosques, and fortresses. With its fresh spin on tradition, Chelebi captures the spirit of Baku: cosmopolitan, creative, and deeply rooted in the past.

[video id=kxT663me autostart="viewable"]