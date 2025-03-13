Intrepid surfers scouting remote breaks in the Indonesian archipelago and multi-generational families keen to commune off the grid are among those drawn to this exceptional, double-masted phinisi, a traditional style of Indonesian ship. The seven-cabin Celestia ship, a pandemic passion project for brother and sister Jason Tabalujan and Jasmine Chong, was handbuilt from ironwood and teak by indigenous artisans and craftsmen in Bulukumba, South Sulawesi. It’s both an homage to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity craft as well as a bespoke launch point to some of Indonesia’s most remote locales. “Designing a ship is like dressing someone: you want so much to create an experience that’s special and memorable,” says Chong, a fashion designer based in New York City. The 148-foot-long yacht’s interior is understated and elegant with hand-woven rattan paneling from Java, hand-glazed Balinese tiles, and tropical toile jacquard textiles designed by Chong. Fully customizable charter itineraries through the Coral Triangle range from three to 14 nights and cater to passengers’ particular interests—whether it’s retracing the history of remote Spice Islands like Banda Neira and Pulau Rhun (the latter known for its dense nutmeg groves), a culinary-focused foray into the archipelago’s storied cooking traditions led by celebrated Balinese chef Wayan Kresna Yasa, or a surf or scuba diving-themed charter. Destinations like Raja Ampat and Komodo promise some of the world’s most biodiverse reefs and snorkelers can swim alongside whale sharks in famed Saleh Bay in Sumbawa. The most magical moments aboard the ship—watching bats cloud a star-filled sky or local children paddle past in dug-out canoes—come with a profound sense of place. “There’s something about being on a boat, looking out,” says Chong. “It’s special to us to be rooted in a place but not compete with it.”