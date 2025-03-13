Two decades ago, the lush, less-inhabited half of twin-island nation São Tomé and Príncipe faced high unemployment and an uncertain future. The country, set off the coast of Gabon, is nicknamed the “Galapagos of Africa” for its remarkable endemism, but national proposals for palm-oil production on Príncipe, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, put this biodiversity at risk. In 2010, the regional government chose an eco-friendly alternative: a partnership with South African entrepreneur Mark Shuttleworth, founder of HBD Príncipe, a sustainable tourism and agroforestry company. It’s now the island’s largest private employer, taking great strides to protect, and showcase, its rich landscape. Last September, the HBD resort that started it all—beachfront Bom Bom—reopened after four years of renovations. The property feels equal parts castaway and luxury, with 17 bungalows sprinkled across a palm-stuffed strip of tawny sand. HBD incorporated crushed glass during refurbishments to limit the need for sand mining, and Bom Bom’s new sea-view restaurant serves inventive cuisine sourced from the islands. Experiences like hiking in the national park or nighttime sea-turtle-nesting tours with local conservation partners spotlight the biodiversity Shuttleworth hopes to protect, and initiatives to compensate residents for protecting nature, and to teach young women to swim and surf along Bom Bom’s shores, ensure the local community benefits, too.