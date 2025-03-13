A play date at Bluey’s house? Wackadoo! The most-watched TV show in America in 2024—a heartwarming Aussie cartoon about a family of cattle dogs—has captured the world’s imagination. So you can imagine the hype surrounding Bluey’s World, which opened in Queensland in November. A theme park this is not. Rather, it’s a one-hour immersive experience set inside the Heeler family home, recreated in vivid detail inside a 43,056-sq.-ft. riverside pavilion. Led by a garden gnome, kids of all ages must follow clues to find Bluey and Bingo. Along the way, meet characters such as Unicorse, play Keepy Uppy and Magic Xylophone, and explore the kitchen, girls’ bedroom, and backyard. To keep the magic alive, no pictures are allowed inside but there are custom-built sets dedicated to photos. Post-tour, grab a bite at Golden Crown Takeaway (where pizza and vegemite sandwiches abound), romp around the pastel playground, or grab some fuzzy merch from the gift shop before boarding the Bluey-themed ferry and heading back to your hotel or taking a 15-minute drive to Queen’s Wharf Brisbane, a $3.6-AUD-billion multi-use project that opened last summer with a sky deck, dining precinct, and the 340-room The Star Grand hotel.

[video id=kxT663me autostart="viewable"]