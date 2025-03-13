Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico’s trendy wine region in the northern Baja peninsula just 90 minutes from the U.S. border, has long been a draw for in-the-know oenophiles—but now a new crop of luxury hotels and wineries is upping its appeal. The crown jewel? Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe, a modern 30-villa hilltop retreat that opened last July. With sweeping views of the vineyards below, the hotel has its own private winery, Pictograma, dedicated solely to the Grenache grape, and produces its own line of reds, whites, rosés, and a sparkling house blend. The property also offers several restaurants, bars, and a pastry shop that celebrate the area’s cuisine, and wellness amenities including a desert spring hydrotherapy room, yoga and herbal therapy classes, a botanical garden, and a traditional Mexican temazcal (sweat lodge). Best of all, each villa comes with its own private plunge pool for late-night stargazing with a glass of red.