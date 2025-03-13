As a parent, one quickly learns the difference between hotels that are truly family-friendly and merely family-tolerant. Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas could be a poster child for the former—a feat it manages to pull off while catering to luxury travelers. Koh Yao Yai, a sleepy isle in Southern Thailand’s Phang Nga Bay, is a 30-minute speedboat ride from party-down Phuket and 20 minutes from tourist-slammed Krabi, but it couldn’t feel further removed. Anantara’s motorbike sidecar tour of the island takes visitors to secluded white-sand beaches, through sun-dappled rubber plantations, and into predominantly Muslim fishing villages; for children, there’s a batik-painting workshop. Back at the resort, 148 suites, pool villas, and penthouses put families and groups top of mind: some rooms have bunk beds with built-in slides and direct pool access; others feature private kitchens, dining rooms, and balconies. Parents of picky eaters will be relieved to see a breakfast selection that serves chicken nuggets, French fries, and smiley-face pancakes alongside more local options. That next-level thoughtfulness is a trademark of Anantara: mention that your toddler likes a Cozy Coupe and you’ll find a fleet of foot-powered vehicles discreetly rolled into your suite. Hint to the DJ that your kid loves a certain pop star, and she’ll drop his tracks back-to-back before dessert. And that’s to say nothing of the property’s kid-centric programming, which includes crab chasing and sandcastle building on a golden shoreline and private Muay Thai boxing lessons. Babysitters can be hired by the hour, or you can drop your litter off at the enormous kids club (all climbing walls and pastel-colored ball pits) while you make good use of the spa or your suite’s double-wide soaking tub with views of jagged limestone karsts.

