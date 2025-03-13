AmaMelodia and AmaMagdalena

River-cruise enthusiasts who’ve sailed the famed waterways of Europe, Africa, and Asia have a new carrot to chase. This spring, AmaWaterways will become the first major river cruise line to sail Colombia’s Magdalena River, offering its guests a chance to take part in Barranquilla’s famous Carnival celebrations, stroll through a stilted fishing village, ride in an authentic paola (rickshaw), and visit the 16th century UNESCO World Heritage site of Santa Cruz de Mompox or Palenque de San Basilio, widely recognized as the first freed-slave village in the Americas. Travelers on these week-long, nearly 480-mile sailings between Cartagena and Barranquilla are part of a new tourism push for a region rich in biodiversity and layered with history. The 64-passenger AmaMelodia and 60-guest AmaMagdalena, each with a boutique restaurant, spa, sundeck, and pool, set sail in March staffed by local crew and designed with handmade fabrics and indigenous materials. For visitors keen on avoiding heavily trafficked tourist spots, the cruise diverts attention to all the right places. AmaWaterways is also investing in infrastructure projects such as new docks and creating tourism-friendly offerings that support local economies in regions that traditionally see fewer visitors.