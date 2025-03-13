Shesh. Vlosh. Pules. Albania’s grape varieties may not be on the lips of most wine lovers, but that’s changing. The viticultural history of this balmy Balkan country goes back more than 3,000 years; today’s resurgence is bolstered by a powerful trinity of heritage, climate, and innovation. In the tiny village of Roshnik, the Fiska family, which helms Alpeta Agrotourism & Winery, has been cultivating vineyards for the last three decades and creatively experimenting with the local Pules and Shesh in addition to Cabernet and Merlot. Its rich reds and zesty whites are now catching the wine world’s attention, recently earning medals at the Decanter World Wine Awards. Alpeta’s accolades have also boosted recognition of the country’s burgeoning wine industry: in 2023, Albania became the 50th member of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine. At Alpeta, it’s not just about what you’re drinking, but where: this hilly, bucolic corner of Albania offers quiet refuge amid the vineyards and fragrant fig and olive trees. Visitors to the cozy-rustic guesthouse can hike through the forest of Lepija and to the tumbling Sotira waterfall, where sacred Mount Tomorr, one of Albania’s highest peaks, looms in the distance. Alpeta also enthusiastically embraces the “agrotourism” part of its name, partnering with local farmers for ingredients at the on-site restaurant, where guests feast on dense byrek followed by generous pours of raki. After a leisurely lunch and wine-tasting tour, guests can ease into the afternoon with a glass in hand while gazing out at the sun-warmed vineyards.