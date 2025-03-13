Al Suave House

El Zonte, a surf town on a stretch of Pacific Coast known for its superior breaks, embraces “al suave,” a Salvadoran way of life that translates to “everything’s chill.” This laid-back vibe is remarkable for a country that, until recently, was deemed one of the most dangerous in the world. El Salvador was long ruled by maras, or ruthless gangs, but violence plummeted under a zero-tolerance crackdown by controversial but popular President Nayib Bukele, who has taken an authoritarian approach to many of the reforms he champions. Bukele also made El Salvador the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender (alongside USD). El Zonte quickly earned the nickname “Bitcoin Beach” as one of the first places in the country to widely accept the digital currency, though as of February, it is no longer mandatory. (In reality, few businesses actually transact with it and locals find it largely useless here as elsewhere in the country.) Catching that new wave is Al Suave, a villa designed by architects Cincopatasalgato and Pepe Cabrera Homes for an American surfer and his family. The oceanfront property is a sanctuary of contemporary tropical design, made with Honduran wood and Salvadoran brick and featuring a meandering swimming pool that mimics the undulating El Zonte river. It isn’t the only game in town; other movements on the hospitality front include the recently opened Palo Verde hotel and ever-evolving Puro Surf Hotel & Academy. “Aceptamos Bitcoin” signs can be spotted all over, but this is no tech-bro party town. Evenings are reserved for connecting with loved ones over eye-watering sunsets. Al sauve.

[video id=kxT663me autostart="viewable"]