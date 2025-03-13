Minutes away from the Plose ski area, near the iconic Forestis Hotel frequented by the likes of Hailey and Justin Bieber, this unapologetically modernist property is rewriting the script for family-friendly hotels. Unlike the many accommodations designed more for children than parents, the architecture at AKI Family Resort Plose includes sleek gray Cubist timber, uber clean lines, spruce furnishings, and oak flooring. But its modern aesthetic is complemented by an onsite petting zoo, duck pond, indoor play theater, painting studio, wood workshop, hay-filled barn, adventure course, climbing wall, and a kids’ ski area with a magic carpet and ski lift. (Ski lessons are available for ages 3 and up and the resort has a small slope with daily practice sessions supervised by a professional instructor.) Rooms are kitted out with bathrobes for both adults and children as well as changing tables, while hotel services include complimentary babysitting from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (yes, even for infants). Two 24-hour, self-service “baby bars” include organic cereal and milk powder, plus a microwave, kettle, bottle sterilizer, and fridge stocked with yogurt and fresh milk; a variety of freshly pureed foods are also available in the restaurant. The sprawling spa has a section with slides for kids and a separate adults-only area for parents in need of some quiet time. It’s everything kids need in a vacation, and everything parents want.