World's Top GreenTech Companies of 2025

Methodology: How TIME and Statista determined the top greentech companies of 2025

AI, mealworms, aerospace, carbon capture: They’re all innovative approaches companies are taking to try to stop the effects of climate change. A new analysis of the world’s top greentech companies demonstrates the diversity of organizations fighting climate change, and the positive reactions they’ve received from investors and customers.

The analysis by TIME, in partnership with data firm Statista, considered the positive impact, financial strength, and innovation of more than 8,000 companies developing products, services, or technologies to reverse the impact of human activities on the planet. The 250 top companies hail from over 30 countries on six continents; American firms accounted for 11 of the top 20.

Switzerland’s Climeworks ranks second, behind Vermont-based battery-powered aircraft maker BETA Technologies. Climeworks has deployed its carbon capture technology at unprecedented scale; it’s new Mammoth facility in Hellisheidi, Iceland, captures 36,000 tons annually at peak capacity, and sells carbon credits to 160 customers, including JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Stripe, Shopify, and Lego.

“To limit global warming to 1.5°C, we need both rapid emissions reductions and carbon removal,” co-CEO Jan Wurzbacher told TIME in 2024. “Carbon removal went from a niche ‘could be’ topic when Climeworks was founded in 2009, to a globally recognized solution required to achieve net zero,” added co-CEO Christoph Gebald.

Climeworks is joined in the top 10 by fellow carbon capture company Carbon Clean. The London-based organization, which came in at number eight, captures carbon at the point of emission, like the smokestacks of an industrial plant. That targeted approach allows the solution to be deployed more quickly and cost efficiently, and it’s already utilized by customers like Chevron, Cemex, and Samsung.

Other niche approaches are breaking through in a crowded space. Top 10 honoree Innovafeed is trying to solve the world’s biggest challenges with some of its smallest inhabitants. The French biotechnology company, which has raised over $450 millionto date, breeds insects in an automated vertical farm to harvest protein for plant and animal feed, reducing the need for more resource-intensive feeds and toxic fertilizers.

And of course, AI has found a place in greentech. Toronto-based Waabi is working with partners like Volvo Autonomous Solutions to automate the long-haul trucking industry, making it more efficient and sustainable along the way.

The analysis illustrates the breadth of business leaders of the young greentech industry, sprung from a global effort to better sustain the planet. —Jared Lindzon