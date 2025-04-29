World's Top EdTech Companies of 2025

Methodology: How TIME and Statista Determined the Top EdTech Companies of 2025

Online learning companies have pivoted to providing more tools for teachers, launching interactive tools and gamification features to keep students engaged, and becoming more efficient with the adoption of artificial intelligence, as students have returned to the classroom post-pandemic.

The second annual ranking by TIME and Statista of the 350 top edtech companies globally shows how online learning remains crucial in today’s world.

The 2025 list reviewed data from over 7,000 companies, and evaluated them based on a formula combining financial strength and industry impact. The U.S. had the most high-scoring edtech companies with 138, consisting of 39.4% of the overall list, while India came in second with 33 companies, making up 9.4% of providers. China placed third with 23 companies, consisting of 6.6% of the list.

But companies from China took first, second, and third place on the list as capital for startups in the industry remains high, along with government funding. The top ranked company, Codemao, was founded in 2015 and teaches students the fundamentals of coding and programming visually, letting them develop their own games and animations. The company partnered with UNESCO in July 2024 to host the UNESCO/CODEMAO Africa Asia Youth Coding Initiative. “All students have potential and just need a chance to succeed,” Codemao co-founder Li Tianchi said in a statement.

The Chinese government, specifically, is “putting a lot of emphasis on AI,” into curricula, says Glenda Morgan, an analyst with Phil Hill & Associates, a market analysis firm covering edtech. “Students are starting out as young as six years old,” she says. “You need companies to support those things with the size of the population. Everyone is chasing AI. Companies are still struggling with it and figuring out how to adapt it and how to make people comfortable with it.”

Many of those efforts, especially in the U.S., use AI to make teachers’ jobs easier. Gradescope, a U.S. company ranked 74th on the list, uses AI to analyze student work and provide feedback, letting teachers spend more time on lesson plans and personal instruction.

Other companies are targeting older users looking to learn modern technologies. Toronto-based Ten Thousand Coffees, eighth on the list, is an enterprise platform for employees to improve their skills, network, and find mentors post-college, and for employers to retain workers. “I learned the hard way that if you don’t have a network or mentors, you don’t have career or learning opportunities,” CEO Dave Wilkin told TechCrunch in 2023.

AI will almost certainly remain the edtech industry’s focus in 2025, says Matt Tower, vice president of strategy and research at Whiteboard Advisors, a Washington-DC strategic advisory services company that focuses on education. But, like in other industries, the outlook for venture capital funding for edtech startups remains “really hard to know” due to the latest shifts in the economy that have hurt investor confidence, he says.

TIME and Statista also published a Rising Stars ranking to spotlight organizations that had the highest revenue growth rates over the last three years out of the companies that submitted applications. AASOKA, an online learning platform in India that provides school and learning management software along with AI-integrated learning for K-12 students, topped that list. —Ellen Chang