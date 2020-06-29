U.S.
Politics
World
Tech
Entertainment
Subscribe
Close
Sections
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Health
Business
Tech
Entertainment
Ideas
Science
History
Newsfeed
Sports
Magazine
The TIME Vault
TIME for Kids
TIME Edge
Join Us
Newsletters
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Shop the TIME Store
Reach Out
Careers
Press Room
Contact the Editors
U.S. Customer Service
E.U. Customer Service
Asia Customer Service
Reprints and Permissions
More
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Site Map
Connect with Us
Check back on July 8 at 1 p.m. ET for a discussion with Goldie Hawn and Amishi Jha
Video
Find Your Resilience with TIME for Health
Get 8 free Digital Wellness Magazines -
Sign-up Now
Articles
Can Meditation Improve Your Health? Here's What to Know
3 Ways to Be More Mindful Every Day
You Asked: Should I Try ‘Mindful Eating?’
This Quick Meditation Helps You Let Go of Stress and Sleep
Can Exercise Prevent Depression? Here's What the Science Says
4th of July Sale
12 Weeks for $6
Sale Ends July 8th
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign Up for Newsletters
Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE