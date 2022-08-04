Judy's Essay TK
-
-
Candid Camera
Season 2 (1949)
-
An American Family
(1973)
-
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
Season 1 (1984)
-
The Real World
Season 3 (1994)
-
Cops
Season 7 (1994-1995)
-
Survivor
Season 1 (2000)
-
Making the Band
Season 1 (2000)
-
Big Brother
Season 2 (2001)
-
Jackass
Season 2 (2001)
-
American Idol
Season 1 (2002)
-
The Osbournes
Season 2 (2002-2003)
-
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
Season 1 (2003)
TK Iconic Moment 1
-
How ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends’ Became the Motto of Our Time
by Rich Juzwiak
-
Joe Millionaire
Season 1 (2003)
-
Boy Meets Boy
Season 1 (2003)
-
The Simple Life
Season 1 (2003-2004)
-
The Swan
Season 1 (2004)
-
The Apprentice
Season 1 (2004)
-
Project Runway
Season 1 (2004-2005)
-
America's Next Top Model
Season 4 (2005)
-
Flavor of Love
Season 1 (2006)
-
The Next Food Network Star
Season 2 (2006)
-
The Hills
Season 2 (2007)
-
Say Yes to the Dress
Season 2 (2008)
-
Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew
Season 2 (2008)
TK Iconic Moment 2
TK Iconic Moment 2
The Story Behind Teresa Giudice’s Game-Changing Table Flip on Real Housewives
by Cady Lang
-
-
The Bachelor
Season 13 (2009)
-
16 and Pregnant
Season 1 (2009)
-
The Biggest Loser
Season 8 (2009)
-
Jon & Kate Plus 8
Season 5 (2009)
-
Jersey Shore
Season 1 (2009-2010)
-
Basketball Wives
Season 1 (2010)
-
Deadliest Catch
Season 6 (2010)
-
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Season 6 (2011)
-
Toddlers and Tiaras
Season 5 (2012-2013)
-
Duck Dynasty
Season 4 (2013)
-
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Season 6 (2013-2014)
-
Vanderpump Rules
Season 2 (2013-2014)
TK Iconic Moment 3
-
The Shocking Breakup That Forever Changed The Bachelor
by Annabel Gutterman
-
90-Day Fiancé
Season 2 (2014)
-
Catfish
Season 3 (2014)
-
The Great British Bake Off
Season 6 (2015)
-
Little People, Big World
Season 14 (2015)
-
I Am Jazz
Season 1 (2015)
-
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Season 6 (2015-2016)
-
RuPaul's Drag Race
Season 8 (2016)
-
The Bachelorette
Season 13 (2017)
-
Are You the One?
Season 8 (2019)
-
Selling Sunset
Season 3 (2020)
-
Indian Matchmaking
Season 1 (2020)
-
Top Chef
Season 18 (2021)
-
Love Island (U.K.)
Season 7 (2021)
-
The Masked Singer
Season 7 (2022)