How We Chose the List

Judy's Essay TK

Judy's Essay TK

Reality TV Has Reshaped Our World, Whether We Like It or Not

by Judy Berman

TK Iconic Moment 1

TK Iconic Moment 1

How ‘I’m Not Here to Make Friends’ Became the Motto of Our Time

by Rich Juzwiak

TK Iconic Moment 2

TK Iconic Moment 2

The Story Behind Teresa Giudice’s Game-Changing Table Flip on Real Housewives

by Cady Lang

TK Iconic Moment 3

TK Iconic Moment 3

The Shocking Breakup That Forever Changed The Bachelor

by Annabel Gutterman