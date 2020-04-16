Section 2
-
We Can't Let the Virus Infect Democracy
-
Chanel Miller: Hate Has No Place Amidst The Pandemic
-
Eric Holder: Here’s How the Coronavirus Crisis Should Change U.S. Elections—For Good
-
Dear Parents: You’re Doing Better Than You Think
-
I Helped Fight the Ebola Outbreak in Liberia. Here's What It Takes to Conquer a Pandemic
-
The Coronavirus Is a Wake-Up Call for Racial Inequality. It’s Time to Change the System
-
James Corden: The Show Must Go On—Especially When It Comes to Taking Care of Our Loved Ones
-
Mikhail Gorbachev: When The Pandemic Is Over, The World Must Come Together
-
Kirsten Gillibrand: Now Is the Time For a National Paid Leave Policy
-
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa: How Countries in Africa Are Working Together to Fight Coronavirus
-
5 Lessons From Coronavirus That Will Help Us Tackle Climate Change
-
3 Ways Policymakers Could Help Our Nation's Doctors And Nurses
-
What We Must Do to Prevent a Global COVID-19 Depression
-
COVID-19 Won't Be the Last Pandemic. Here's What We Can Do to Protect Ourselves
-
Our Health Depends on Each Other. That’s Why We Need To Fight This Threat Together
-
The TV Shows, Movies, Books and Music to Get You Through Quarantine, According to TIME 100 Leaders
-
'It's Still OK to Laugh.' How to Stay Optimistic During Difficult Times, According to TIME 100 Leaders
-
How to Keep Your Kids Entertained and Yourself Sane Right Now, According to TIME 100 Leaders
-
From Ramen to Pancakes, Here Are 12 Meals Bringing Comfort to TIME 100 Leaders Right Now