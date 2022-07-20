TIME logo
Connect Wallet
Wallet Connected
Disconnect Wallet
MetaMask
WalletConnect
Sign In
My Account
Manage Account
Digital Magazines
Subscriber Benefits
Help Center
Sign Out
SUBSCRIBE FOR 99¢
Subscribe
What In-Home Daycare Educators Know About Making Remote Work Better
Close
My Account
Manage Account
Digital Magazines
Subscriber Benefits
Help Center
Sign Out
Sign In
Sections
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Health
Climate
Personal Finance by NextAdvisor
Future of Work by Charter
Business
Tech
Entertainment
Ideas
Science
History
Sports
Magazine
TIME 2030
TIME Studios
Video
TIME100 Talks
TIMEPieces
The TIME Vault
TIME for Health
TIME for Kids
TIME Edge
Red Border: Branded Content by TIME
Join Us
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Benefits
Give a Gift
Shop the TIME Store
Connect Wallet
Customer Care
US & Canada
Global Help Center
Reach Out
Careers
Press Room
Contact the Editors
Media Kit
Reprints and Permissions
More
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Site Map
Connect with Us
What In-Home Daycare Educators Know About Making Remote Work Better
What In-Home Daycare Educators Know About Making Remote Work Better
An educator guides little hands during free play at Heidy Escobar-Rocha's family child care program in Van Nuys, CA.
Michelle Peng
July 20, 2022 9:45 AM EDT
SHARE THIS STORY
MORE FROM
What In-Home Daycare Educators Know About Making Remote Work Better
What Your Chief Diversity Officer Needs
How to Ask Your Employer if You Can Work Remotely Permanently
In Some Workplaces, It’s Now OK Not to Be OK
When the Future of Work Means Always Looking For Your Next Job
The Pioneer of the Modern Workday Overhauls Its Schedule Once Again
Employers Take Note: Young Workers Are Seeking Jobs with a Higher Purpose
EDIT POST
You have reached your limit of free articles.
Paywall-Icons-Devices
Unlimited access to TIME.com
Paywall-Icons-Newsletter
Inside TIME newsletter, twice weekly
Paywall-Icons-DigitalMagazine
Access to the TIME Digital Magazine
Subscribe Now
Already a print subscriber?
Go here to link your subscription.
Purchased TIMEPieces?
Go here to connect your wallet.
Already have a digital account?
Sign In.
Subscribe
Now
Or create a free account to access more articles
Existing print subscriber?
Click here.