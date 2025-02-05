The Closers 2025
25 Black leaders working to end the racial equity gapHow We Chose the List
Healers
Colman Domingo Leads With Radical Love
Emily Anadu Is on a Mission to Elevate Black Joy
Eugenia Millender Wants High-Quality Health Care for All
CNN’s Sara Sidner Is Demystifying Breast Cancer Treatment
Monique Couvson Wants Society to Better Understand Black Girls
Philip Cooper Gives Former Inmates the Tools to Start Over
Civil Rights Attorney Lisa Holder Says Reparations Are More Than Money
Advocates
The Strategist Behind the Viral #WinWithBlackWomen Movement
Niecy Nash-Betts Won't Let Hollywood Put Her in Box
Dorothy Roberts Thinks We Need a New Way to Keep Kids Safe
For Elizabeth Yeampierre, the Environment Is a Civil Rights Issue
David J. Johns Won't Stop Fighting for Queer Black Youth
Elaine Welteroth's Birthing Experience Changed Her Life–and Career Path
