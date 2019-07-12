Apollo 11
Full List

Apollo 11

See the Past, Present and Future of American Spaceflight in 4 MinutesThey Were at Mission Control During Apollo 11. 50 Years Later, the Memory Still Moves Them to Tears8 Places You Can Visit to Celebrate Apollo 11's 50th Anniversary This WeekMake a Quick Getaway With the Very Best Captured Area 51 Alien MemesEverything to Know About July's Full Buck Moon — the First Full Moon of SummerA NASA Intern Bought Apollo 11 Videotapes for $218. Now They're Going to Auction for MillionsLots of People Have Theories About Neil Armstrong's 'One Small Step for Man' Quote. Here's What We Really KnowApollo 11 Had 3 Men Aboard, But Only 2 Walked on the Moon. Here’s What it Was Like to Be the Third'They Can’t Stop All of Us.' Thousands Sign Petition to Invade Area 51 to Find Those AliensMeet Poppy Northcutt, the Woman Who Helped Bring the Apollo 11 Astronauts Home SafelyMost Americans Say Returning to the Moon Shouldn't Be a Space Program Priority'To the Moon and Back.' See LIFE's Complete Special Issue on Apollo 11Nikita Khrushchev’s Son Watched his Father Lose the Space Race. 50 Years After the Moon Landing, He Holds No GrudgeSpace Exploration Artifacts Can Fetch Millions of Dollars at AuctionRarely-Seen Photos From Apollo 11's Mission to the MoonSee TIME's 1969 Cover Celebrating the Apollo 11 Moon LandingThe Amazing Lunar Module: From Early Models to the Moon
Apollo 11

Apollo 11, 50 Years Later

The past and future of American spaceflight

american-spaceflight
See the Past, Present and Future of American Spaceflight in 4 Minutes
apollo-11-mission-control
They Were at Mission Control During Apollo 11. 50 Years Later, the Memory Still Moves Them to Tears
celebrate-apollo-50th-anniversary
8 Places You Can Visit to Celebrate Apollo 11's 50th Anniversary This Week
storm-area-51-alien-memes
Make a Quick Getaway With the Very Best Captured Area 51 Alien Memes
july-full-buck-moon
Everything to Know About July's Full Buck Moon — the First Full Moon of Summer
apollo-11-tapes-auction
A NASA Intern Bought Apollo 11 Videotapes for $218. Now They're Going to Auction for Millions
neil-armstrong-quote
Lots of People Have Theories About Neil Armstrong's 'One Small Step for Man' Quote. Here's What We Really Know
michael-collins-apollo-11
Apollo 11 Had 3 Men Aboard, But Only 2 Walked on the Moon. Here’s What it Was Like to Be the Third
area-51-petition
'They Can’t Stop All of Us.' Thousands Sign Petition to Invade Area 51 to Find Those Aliens
apollo-11-anniversary-first-woman
Meet Poppy Northcutt, the Woman Who Helped Bring the Apollo 11 Astronauts Home Safely
moon-return-poll
Most Americans Say Returning to the Moon Shouldn't Be a Space Program Priority
apollo-11-to-the-moon-and-back-life-magazine-lunar-landing
'To the Moon and Back.' See LIFE's Complete Special Issue on Apollo 11
sergei-khrushchev-space-race-apollo
Nikita Khrushchev’s Son Watched his Father Lose the Space Race. 50 Years After the Moon Landing, He Holds No Grudge
space-exploration-artifacts
Space Exploration Artifacts Can Fetch Millions of Dollars at Auction
apollo-11-moon-landing-45th-anniversary-photos
Rarely-Seen Photos From Apollo 11's Mission to the Moon
when-man-met-moon
See TIME's 1969 Cover Celebrating the Apollo 11 Moon Landing
lunar-module-from-models-to-the-moon
The Amazing Lunar Module: From Early Models to the Moon
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2019 TIME USA, LLC. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
The Breakdown
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME