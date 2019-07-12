Apollo 11
Full List
Apollo 11See the Past, Present and Future of American Spaceflight in 4 MinutesThey Were at Mission Control During Apollo 11. 50 Years Later, the Memory Still Moves Them to Tears8 Places You Can Visit to Celebrate Apollo 11's 50th Anniversary This WeekMake a Quick Getaway With the Very Best Captured Area 51 Alien MemesEverything to Know About July's Full Buck Moon — the First Full Moon of SummerA NASA Intern Bought Apollo 11 Videotapes for $218. Now They're Going to Auction for MillionsLots of People Have Theories About Neil Armstrong's 'One Small Step for Man' Quote. Here's What We Really KnowApollo 11 Had 3 Men Aboard, But Only 2 Walked on the Moon. Here’s What it Was Like to Be the Third'They Can’t Stop All of Us.' Thousands Sign Petition to Invade Area 51 to Find Those AliensMeet Poppy Northcutt, the Woman Who Helped Bring the Apollo 11 Astronauts Home SafelyMost Americans Say Returning to the Moon Shouldn't Be a Space Program Priority'To the Moon and Back.' See LIFE's Complete Special Issue on Apollo 11Nikita Khrushchev’s Son Watched his Father Lose the Space Race. 50 Years After the Moon Landing, He Holds No GrudgeSpace Exploration Artifacts Can Fetch Millions of Dollars at AuctionRarely-Seen Photos From Apollo 11's Mission to the MoonSee TIME's 1969 Cover Celebrating the Apollo 11 Moon LandingThe Amazing Lunar Module: From Early Models to the Moon
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.