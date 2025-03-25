America's Top GreenTech Companies of 2025

Methodology: How TIME and Statista determined the top greentech companies of 2025

Each year the impacts of climate change are felt more acutely, but so are the contributions of a growing number of greentech innovators. The United States’ best sustainable solutions don’t just strive to replace the wasteful with the less so; they’re changing how we operate as a society, developing innovative and commercially viable solutions that also have a positive environmental impact.

This year, TIME once again partnered with Statista to rank the 250 top sustainability focused companies in the U.S. The analysis considered the positive impact, financial strength, and innovation of organizations that are developing products, services, or technologies to stop or reverse the impact of human activities on the planet.

Top ranked BETA Technologies, for example, is seeking to reinvent flight with its fleet of battery-powered planes. The Vermont-based company has developed conventional and vertical take-off aircrafts that can transport 5 passengers or 200 cubic feet of cargo plus a pilot 336 nautical miles on a single, hour-long charge. The result is a flight that costs a fraction of a typical ride in a small plane or helicopter, with 75% to 84% less emissions.

While BETA is primarily focused on short flights, it won’t be long before battery capacity reaches a point that enables emissions-free overseas travel. The company has already signed deals with Air New Zealand, UPS, Amazon, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. army, with a backlog of more than 600 orders.

Three of this year’s top 10 are also reimagining our approach to food. In second place, Apeel repurposes organic materials, like the leftover grape pressings from wineries, to create an invisible, tasteless wrap that keeps food fresh longer. Apeel founder and CEO James Rogers told TIME in 2018 that “we can draw inspiration from the natural world” and use “food to preserve food.”

Many companies on the list focus on renewable energy, including two in the top 10 that use geothermal energy: Fervo Energy and Ormat. Despite its popularity abroad, the 120-year-old green energy solution has yet to be widely adopted in the United States due to its geographical limitations and historically higher cost than more polluting alternatives.

But in Utah in September 2023, Fervo broke ground on what it says will be the world’s largest geothermal plant, which will begin to deliver carbon-free electricity to the grid next year, and reach its full 400 megawatt capacity in 2028. “Technologies like this only make a difference if we deploy them at large-scale in a way that can reduce carbon emissions and increase the reliability of the grid,” CEO Tim Latimer told TIME in 2023.

America’s top greentech companies are seeking to reinvent industry, forcing us to consider better, cheaper, and ultimately more sustainable alternatives to traditional approaches. —Jared Lindzon