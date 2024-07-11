Methodology: How TIME and Statista Determined America's Best Midsize Companies of 2024

The U.S. is known for its dominant mega-companies: Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Alphabet, Amazon. Even outside of Silicon Valley, there's Berkshire Hathaway, Eli Lilly, and Walmart. But while these massive brands show the country's global business prowess, midsize companies paint a more revealing picture of the kind of companies that are succeeding on home turf.

A new TIME and Statista study looked at companies that are based in the U.S. and made between $100 million and $10 billion in revenue in the most recent full year reported to determine the top performing among them. Companies were scored on positive revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and sustainability transparency.

Two software companies that provide AI tools for the workplace, both based in California—Workday and ServiceNow—top the 2024 list. Workday uses AI tools to help people apply for jobs, which may have boosted its growth in recent years. In January, Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach told CNBC that just 25% of the company's business was outside the U.S., but that international expansion is a focus for the company. ServiceNow, second on the list, makes workflow automation tools and has leaned heavily into generative AI tools in recent years.

While tech topped the list, the Engineering, Manufacturing & Medical Technology industry had the most companies of the 500 on the list, with 57. Topping that industry is boat manufacturer Brunswick, which made news last year for poaching talent from the auto industry focused on developing autonomous driving and electrification.

The TIME and Statista data also generated sub-rankings for employee satisfaction and sustainability transparency. Tapestry, the U.S. fashion conglomerate that includes brands like Michael Kors and Coach, ranked second on the list for sustainability transparency—especially impressive for a company in a famously wasteful industry. “I see sustainability as a business imperative for Tapestry, for the retail industry and for the fashion industry at large,” CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told WWD last year. The company made major strides in using scrap and recycled materials, reduced CO2 emissions relative to its revenue, received high marks from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and has been remarkably transparent in disclosing its sustainability data. Hilton and Ally Financial came out on top of the employee satisfaction ranking.

See the full list below.