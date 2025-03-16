How America Works Today

This essay is part of a new report, The United State of Work, released on the fifth anniversary of the start of the Covid pandemic.

The state of work in the United States at the start of 2025 is one of discordant messages and contradictory pressures:

Today’s state of affairs does seem more favorable to employers, some of which are smug about throwing off the ‘yoke of woke’ and delighted to have permission to fire workers who don’t sit in a cubicle from 9am to 5pm every day. The dream of pay equality and proportional representation of women and people of color in executive ranks is deferred. In this climate, I’m not holding my breath for the spread in the US of four-day workweeks, subsidized child-care, or other human-centric approaches to managing.

But what happens from here is likely more determined by supply and demand in the labor market than any culture war or political contest. When the labor market tightened after the pandemic, employers increased salaries and benefits and invested more in inclusion and organisational culture. If labor is hard to come by – and executives do worry that they won’t be able to hire for certain roles over the coming year – then they seem to take a more human-centric approach.

Limited immigration and a low birth rate will pressure the US labour market, driving up demand for the workers available. People have come off the sidelines to join the formal labor force over the past decade, resulting in a limited supply of workers ‘on the bench’ to draw on. These signs point to a swinging of the pendulum back in the direction of worker power.

The main unknown is the impact that AI will have on the quantity and quality of jobs. If AI can start performing white-collar roles, as tech companies market AI ‘agents’ as capable of doing, then employers’ upper hand will persist. Given the lure of short- term profits and leaner workforces, if AI can be used to reduce headcount it’s too much to expect the US to lead the way in government protections for workers or worker-friendly behavior by companies.

Such short-sightedness is obviously a mistake. Research shows a direct link between human-centric management approaches and sustainable business performance. When workers are engaged, they’re more productive, there’s less turnover, and customer service is better. That’s not to mention the positive spillover into families, communities, and society more broadly.

Anti-worker and anti-diversity forces are ascendant and emboldened in the US, and the rise of AI threatens to increase employers’ and the wealthiest Americans’ leverage over labor. But the situation is not stable, the forces are contrary, and a human-centric approach surely will retain its place as the smartest path to business success over time.

