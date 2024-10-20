RESEARCH: How to preserve worker wellbeing as Election Day approaches

Research from training and coaching company BetterUp recently confirmed what many workers know anecdotally to be true: Workplace stress spikes in the weeks leading up to and after national elections.

Through an analysis of member data from June 2020 to June 2024, BetterUp researchers found that self-reported wellbeing and productivity dropped in the three months before a presidential or midterm election, recovering fully three months after Election Day. The report estimates that the increased absenteeism and lost productivity can cost a 1,000-employee company approximately $90,000.

Of note, the report also found that managers are the single biggest factor in determining how much election-related stress their reports experience at work, says Gabriella Rosen Kellerman, chief innovation officer at BetterUp. We spoke to Kellerman about the actions managers should take in the next two weeks to minimize election stress for their teams. Here are excerpts from our conversation, edited for length and clarity:

What are your recommendations for managers leading up to the election?

Manager factors account for about 55% of the variance in the levels of stress that employees are feeling about politics at work. We see some specific manager behaviors that make the level of stress about this worse: Making political comments is associated with a 61% stress increase among direct reports. There’s a 51% stress increase when the manager is either ignoring or dismissing concerns that employees raise about political conversations. There’s a 33% increase if there’s any evidence of intimidation or trying to shut down conversations and opinions.

On the flip side, there are things managers can do that are really protective and decrease the levels of stress employees experience about political tension at work. The first is when managers are able to problem-solve conflicts. When they’re effectively doing that, there’s about a 29% decrease in levels of stress. When managers are listening and acknowledging feelings, there’s a 27% decrease. When they’re encouraging participation, there’s a 26% decrease. When they’re coaching employees, a 25% decrease. When they’re showing up authentically, which usually involves a little bit of vulnerability, that’s about a 22% decrease in stress that’s caused by the rising political tension.

Could you give an example of what those behaviors might look like in practice as the election draws nearer?

The first thing is to understand that everyone on your team is having a different and unique experience. It’s going to impact them in ways that you can’t predict. Your goal here is to help them feel that they belong in your workplace, that you support them. You’re not looking to endorse or dismiss any political opinion here. It’s really about helping everyone feel that they have a safe space and a safe spot with belonging attached to it on your team.

For example, the week of the election, a manager might say something like, ‘I know that with the election this week, tensions will be high for many of us in many different directions. I want to reinforce that this is a team that supports and cares for one another, that we’re here as a community and that I care about each of you as individuals, and I’m here to support you as your manager.’

What can organizations do over the next couple weeks to help mitigate workers’ election stress?

Only 7% of the employee base in this survey wanted an organization to take a [political] stance, and that cut across political parties. This is useful evidence for organizational leadership to understand what the bulk of the employee base is asking for, versus a minority that may be more audible. What employees want the organization to do is increase attention to wellbeing and culture. We know that bringing more of a focus on employee development, employee recognition, all the things that make a culture really strong can make your organization feel like a calm port in a storm. We also see that employees feel like it’s a great opportunity for organizations to lean into refocusing on their mission and on their internal community. So, what makes that organization special? What makes the work important? Really bring a focus to what the organization is there to do, and stay away from weighing in on things that are far outside of the charter of the organization.

