How to Build a Culture of AI Experimentation

As leaders, we’re trained to have the answers. We set the strategy, the roadmap, the headcount, the resourcing. Answers are a fundamental part of the job. Or at least that’s the common misperception in leading teams. We think we need to have answers. This is especially true with artificial intelligence (AI), when the buzz is palpable and our teams are clamoring to understand “what does this mean for me?”

So it’s no surprise to us that while a recent Slack Workforce Index shows that the share of leaders looking to incorpora te AI tools into their business has grown 7x since Sept. 2023, over two-thirds of workers have never used AI at work.

We are all searching for answers: What tool should I use? How should I use it in my job? Is it safe and secure? What other considerations or guardrails should I place?

The two of us have led teams across research, analytics, product, and strategy whose jobs are to chart a path through ambiguity. But if there’s one thing that we’ve learned in our careers, it’s this: when we are so early in this journey of figuring out AI at work, the best path forward is to create a culture of experimentation rather than have specific answers.

We have to empower our teams to think like researchers. To realize the full potential of AI, companies need to create a safe space to experiment with AI and empower workers to participate in shaping how AI can be applied to their specific jobs.

Here are five ways leaders can start to create a culture of experimentation with AI:

1. Put in the work to make AI work.

Only 15% of workers globally strongly agree they have the education and training necessary to use AI effectively. It’s important to provide guidance on how to get started and to carve out time and space to experiment and evolve how AI might be used in their daily tasks.

Across both Slack and Women Defining AI, we have run a lightweight experiment where we provide 10 to 15 minutes of structured education daily for three weeks. Participants are then given a short, hands-on project where they can apply what they’ve learned. More than anything, it allows people to try using AI in an approachable way and build intuition in different applications, whether it’s in their personal life or at work.

💡 Expert tip: Incorporate quick sprints of weekly training sessions (they can be as little as 10 minutes) that allow employees to get their hands on AI and get used to using it.

2. Build comfort with “this didn’t work.”

Fostering a culture of AI experimentation means creating an environment where employees can explore, innovate, and learn without fear of failure or retribution. Workers who feel trusted by their employers are 94% more likely to have tried AI for work-related tasks. Key to integrating AI in everyday work is giving employees the freedom to take risks, providing them with the resources they need like AI usage guidelines, and making sure they have the time to really be creative in their ideas.

In a recent guide to AI in the workplace, Charter described how Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda embraces vulnerability and shares the AI prompts he is testing with employees. The prompts don’t always work as expected, but his approach inspires employee trial-and-error.

Our favorite Women Defining AI examples are when members take projects to unexpected places, like one who used AI to not only create a new Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) character but also an entire play script to use in her D&D meetups. Another member uploaded custom information about her style guidelines and preferences to create a custom AI bot that suggests and assesses work outfits for her day.

It’s through these more creative use cases that our teams create novel approaches where AI can be useful, demonstrating how much brainstorming or ideating AI can really tackle (as in the D&D example) or how much you can personalize an AI’s responses with a simple file or two (as in the work outfits example).

💡 Expert tip: Host frequent workshops or forums to create spaces for your team to exchange ideas and test AI experiments with colleagues. Share both the ideas that worked and those that didn’t work and discuss why.

3. Embrace incremental change and start small.

If AI is going to completely transform work, it isn’t going to happen overnight. Such change also feels out of reach for many employees. Instead, start small. Chip away. AI can transform your job, little by little.

At Women Defining AI, we often see that the easiest way to start is to identify “one thing you do frequently at work or in your life” and then experiment with different AI tools to get that task done.

💡 Expert tip: Be specific and start with experiments with simple use cases within a small team. When you get specific, it’s easier to know what to experiment with and you can assess whether AI is actually helpful with this task. The goal is to then repeat this process over several core tasks in your workflows. Over time, you will build an intuition about the ‘aha use cases’ where AI can help make each task more efficient and, more important, unlock completely new ways of approaching them.

Read the rest of this column on Charter’s website for two more tips.



Sign up for Charter’s free newsletter about work and leadership, including how to best navigate AI.