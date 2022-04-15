TIME | Current & Breaking News | National & World Updates

Most Read

You Should Know

5 stories

Coronavirus In-Depth

Subscribe to The Coronavirus Brief
4 stories

Video

Shohei Ohtani Is What Baseball Needs

Apr 7, 2022|4:30

Shohei Ohtani is a baseball savant doing what has never been seen in Major League Baseball history. The Los Angeles Angels all-star pitcher from Japan hit 46 home runs and recorded 156 strikeouts in 2021, and was named the American League MVP unanimously. “There is pressure,” Ohtani says of the season ahead, “but I’m more excited.”

Watch Next

Now Playing
Play

Shohei Ohtani Is What Baseball Needs

Apr 7, 2022|4:30
Now Playing
Play

Inside the Estonian Defense League

Apr 7, 2022|3:45
Now Playing
Play

TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2022: HYBE

Mar 30, 2022|2:16
Now Playing
Play

The Founders of La Create Sp_ce Are Rethinking the Future of Work

Apr 11, 2022|3:51

Featured Voices

Latest Stories

Subscribe now to get unlimited access to TIME.com and more!

  • TIME Digital Magazine
  • Inside TIME Newsletter, emailed twice weekly
  • Discounts at the TIME Cover Store

 

Listen to Today's Top Stories

Explore More

Ukraine Under Attack
5 stories

The 46th President

 Subscribe to our politics newsletter

Race in America

Money, Innovation & Leadership

Subscribe to the Leadership Brief newsletter
4 stories

Future of Work by Charter

 Subscribe to the Charter newsletter
4 stories

Personal Finance by NextAdvisor

 Subscribe to the NextAdvisor newsletter
4 stories

Climate Is Everything

 Subscribe to the climate newsletter
4 stories