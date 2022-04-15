5 Ukrainian Photographers Document the War
They have been documenting the death and destruction caused by Russia’s invasion for weeks
Many with Long COVID rely on working from home. Now that's being rolled back.
Shohei Ohtani is a baseball savant doing what has never been seen in Major League Baseball history. The Los Angeles Angels all-star pitcher from Japan hit 46 home runs and recorded 156 strikeouts in 2021, and was named the American League MVP unanimously. “There is pressure,” Ohtani says of the season ahead, “but I’m more excited.”
Kyiv's digital gurus have repurposed everyday technology
Collecting evidence of Russian brutality for later investigations and potential prosecutions has become a priority for the Biden Administration.
A Supreme Court confirmation is always about who gets to have power. But when the nominee is also the first Black woman to reach that position, that question takes new meaning
TIME got exclusive access to developers and artists who have already started using Unreal Engine 5. Here’s what’s under the hood
How Ford Motor plunged into the future of work.
It's common for a seller to have multiple bids on the home sale. Here is how you can make your offer stand out
In a new political moment, the controversial youth climate group is trying to reboot