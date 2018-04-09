Why Is America So Divided Today?
Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

politics

Why Is America So Divided Today?

"There is no advanced industrial democracy in the world more politically divided, or politically dysfunctional, than the United States today."

You Should Know

Coronavirus In-Depth

Inside the Issue

Time Magazine Cover
Get TIME delivered straight to your home

Inside the Issue

Time Magazine Cover
Trusted stories that unite.
Get TIME delivered straight to your home

Latest Stories

Featured Voices

More Voices

Explore More

Explore More

Elections 2020

Black Lives Matter and Beyond

Personal Finance by NextAdvisor

TIME Health

Coronavirus Snapshot