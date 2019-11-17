Sign Up for Our Newsletters »
2 Dead, Suspect in Custody After CA School Shooting
Adam Schiff on Impeachment Hearings Making History
Watch TIME 100 Next Live
TIME 100 Next is a celebration of rising stars from across the world, from outspoken sexual assault survivors to politicians running up against the status quo to entertainers changing the conversation around race and disability. Watch it live here
How We Chose the 2019 TIME 100 Next
Pelosi Calls Impeachment Case Against Trump 'Bribery'
Flood-Ravaged Venice in State of Emergency Amid Flooding
Here's What Iowa Republicans Think of Impeachment
Hong Kong in Deeper Crisis as Unrest Enters Fourth Day
How the GOP Is Defending Trump During Impeachment
Britain Set for December Election After Brexit Delayed Again
Here Are the Key Players in Trump's Impeachment Inquiry
'We Will Not Let Her Disappear Into the Abyss.' Chanel Miller on the Stanford Plaques With Her Victim Impact Statement
Behold, Your Preview of How Jason Reynolds' Upcoming Book Will Flip the Script on History
Flood-Ravaged Venice in State of Emergency Amid Flooding
Britain Set for December Election After Brexit Delayed Again
The Impeachment Inquiry Is About More Than Donald Trump — It’s About Who We Are as Americans
Nov 17, 2019
How Rudy Giuliani’s Pursuit of Money and Power May Cost Donald Trump Dearly
Nov 10, 2019
Mikhail Gorbachev: 'In 1989 the World Chose Peace; We Need That Vision Today'
Nov 10, 2019
Laignee Barron / Hong Kong
The Campus Home to Some of Hong Kong's Worst Unrest
Aatish Taseer
I am Indian. Why Is the Government Sending Me Into Exile?
Billie Lourd
Princess Leia Was My Keeper. Now, I’m Hers
Lissandra Villa / Fairfax, Va.
Andrew Yang's Lasting Primary Power
David Kaiser
What Was Lost When the Berlin Wall Fell in 1989
Alicia Menendez
Women Are Often Told to Be Themselves. That Can Be Dangerous
'It's on All of Us to Listen.' Emily Weiss Pays Tribute to Young Women Activists Around the World
10 minutes ago
Awkwafina Met Chanel Miller and Said It Was 'Just Awesome'
30 minutes ago
Lili Reinhart on Why She's So Excited for People to See a Different Side of Her in
Chemical Hearts
39 minutes ago
Maggie Rogers Brings Genre-Bending Performance to TIME 100 Next Event
an hour ago
'We Will Not Let Her Disappear Into the Abyss.' Chanel Miller on the Stanford Plaques With Her Victim Impact Statement
an hour ago
‘It’s My Purpose to Shine a Light Where I Can.’ How Rapper Stormzy Is Championing Black British Culture
This Russian Blogger Used to Be Anonymous. Now He’s Speaking Out Against Putin
How This Brazilian Drag Queen Is Taking the Pop World By Storm—And Fighting for LGBTQ Rights Along the Way
1.
Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed Is Scheduled to Be Executed on Nov. 20. Amid a Movement Advocating for an Execution Stay, and Re-Trial, Here’s What to Know
2.
Dan Crenshaw Is on the 2019 TIME 100 Next List
3.
2 Dead, Suspect in Custody After CA School Shooting
4.
How
The Mandalorian
Fits Into the Larger
Star Wars
Timeline
5.
Congressman's Turn-and-Smile Reaction Is Everywhere You Look
The 10 Best Movies of the Year So Far
The 10 Best Albums of 2019 So Far
The 11 Best Fiction Books of 2019 So Far
Thinking of Visiting a Popular Tourist Destination? Try These More Affordable Alternatives Instead
Niksen Is the Dutch Lifestyle Concept of Doing Nothing
Work-Life Balance Is a Myth. Do This Instead
'We Will Not Let Her Disappear Into the Abyss.' Chanel Miller on the Stanford Plaques With Her Victim Impact Statement
Hawaii Man Proposes to His Girlfriend While Surfing, Promptly Drops the Ring in the Ocean. (She Still Said Yes)
3 Former Employees Charged Over 13-Year-Old Autistic Student's Death After Being Restrained at California School
Jeffrey Epstein Estate Seeks to Create Fund to Compensate Accusers
Georgia Student Alexis Crawford 'Choked' to Death by Her Roommate's Boyfriend, Court Documents Allege
In Historic Test, Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Subpoena for His Tax Returns
Here's the 10 Candidates Who Qualified for the November Democratic Presidential Debate
Pelosi Calls Impeachment Case Against Trump 'Bribery'
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin Concedes to Andy Beshear in Bitterly Fought Kentucky Governor's Race
Deval Patrick Says He Consulted Obama Before Jumping Into Crowded 2020 Presidential Race
Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Says He Worries About His Safety 'Every Day' at TIME 100 Next Event
Flood-Ravaged Venice in State of Emergency Amid Flooding
Why President Trump Is Playing a Surprising Role in Britain's Upcoming Election
Turkey Deports Suspected American ISIS Member to the U.S. After He Was Stuck in Border Limbo
Prince Harry Reveals New Photo of Baby Archie to Wish Dad Prince Charles Happy Birthday
How We Chose the 2019 TIME 100 Next
Why Trump's Impeachment Defenses Will Fail
Douglas MacArthur Is One of America's Most Famous Generals. He's Also the Most Overrated
Why Chile’s Inability to Host the U.N. Climate Talks Is Symbolic of the Work Activists Still Need to Do
Why We Took Our Fight for DACA Recipients All the Way to the Supreme Court
Fewer Americans Than Ever Are Smoking. Will Vaping Take Its Place?
Here's How Well the Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Problems
How Climate Change is Clobbering Kids' Health
Michigan Teen Receives Double Lung Transplant After 'Enormous' Damage From Vaping
Vaping May Be Worse for Heart Health Than Tobacco Cigarettes, New Study Finds
Maggie Rogers Brings Genre-Bending Performance to TIME 100 Next Event
Watch TIME 100 Next Live
The 10 Best Movie Performances of the 2010s
Hulu's Breakup Comedy
Dollface
Sends Kat Dennings on a Surreal Journey to the Land of Female Solidarity
Cirque du Soleil Founder Detained in Tahiti Marijuana Case
Microsoft's Surface Pro X Is Pretty But Not Ready for Primetime
'We're Not Thinking About Others.' What Hideo Kojima Wants You to Learn From
Death Stranding
The Real Reason Google Is Buying Fitbit
Death Stranding
Is the Weirdest Game I've Ever Played, and I Loved Every Minute
Google Is Buying Fitbit in a $2.1 Billion Deal to Fight Against the Apple Watch
