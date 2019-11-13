Sign Up for Our Newsletters »
2 Students Dead, After California School Shooting
The Biggest Moments From TIME 100 NEXT
Former Ukraine Ambassador Testifies
The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch, who was abruptly removed by President Donald Trump earlier this year will take center stage on Friday morning to testify in the second public hearing in his impeachment inquiry
The Brief
How We Chose the 2019 TIME 100 Next
Pelosi Calls Impeachment Case Against Trump 'Bribery'
Flood-Ravaged Venice in State of Emergency Amid Flooding
Here's What Iowa Republicans Think of Impeachment
Man Dies in Hong Kong Protests as Xi Backs Police
How the GOP Is Defending Trump During Impeachment
The Biggest Moments From TIME 100 NEXT
The 10 Best TV Shows of the 2010s
The 10 Best Movies of the 2010s
The True Story Behind Price Charles' Storyline on
The Crown
Season 3
The True Story Behind Princess Margaret's Storyline on
The Crown
Season 3
The Internet Has Ascended to a Higher Level of Existence on the Wings of the Memes of Keanu Reeves the Tumbleweed Spirit Guide
The Biggest Moments From TIME 100 NEXT
How We Chose the 2019 TIME 100 Next
Nov 13, 2019
'No Friends But the Mountains.' What Life Looks Like for the Kurds of Syria, Now That the U.S. Has Pulled Back
Nov 13, 2019
The Impeachment Inquiry Is About More Than Donald Trump — It’s About Who We Are as Americans
Nov 17, 2019
Laignee Barron / Hong Kong
The Campus Home to Some of Hong Kong's Worst Unrest
Aatish Taseer
I am Indian. Why Is the Government Sending Me Into Exile?
Billie Lourd
Princess Leia Was My Keeper. Now, I’m Hers
Lissandra Villa / Fairfax, Va.
Andrew Yang's Lasting Primary Power
David Kaiser
What Was Lost When the Berlin Wall Fell in 1989
Alicia Menendez
Women Are Often Told to Be Themselves. That Can Be Dangerous
The True Story Behind Price Charles' Storyline on
The Crown
Season 3
6 minutes ago
The True Story Behind Princess Margaret's Storyline on
The Crown
Season 3
7 minutes ago
Adorable Kid Goes Viral for Intense State in Picture Day Photos Worth a Thousand Words
41 minutes ago
American Islamic State Suspect Repatriated From Turkish-Greek Border
an hour ago
2 Lithuanians, 1 Norwegian Released During Spy Exchange with Russia
an hour ago
‘It’s My Purpose to Shine a Light Where I Can.’ How Rapper Stormzy Is Championing Black British Culture
This Russian Blogger Used to Be Anonymous. Now He’s Speaking Out Against Putin
How This Brazilian Drag Queen Is Taking the Pop World By Storm—And Fighting for LGBTQ Rights Along the Way
1.
Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed Is Scheduled to Be Executed on Nov. 20. Amid a Movement Advocating for an Execution Stay, and Re-Trial, Here’s What to Know
2.
How
The Mandalorian
Fits Into the Larger
Star Wars
Timeline
3.
Dan Crenshaw Is on the 2019 TIME 100 Next List
4.
What to Know About the U.S. Presidents Who’ve Been Impeached
5.
2 Students Dead, After California School Shooting
The 10 Best Movies of the Year So Far
The 10 Best Albums of 2019 So Far
The 11 Best Fiction Books of 2019 So Far
Thinking of Visiting a Popular Tourist Destination? Try These More Affordable Alternatives Instead
Niksen Is the Dutch Lifestyle Concept of Doing Nothing
Work-Life Balance Is a Myth. Do This Instead
2 Lithuanians, 1 Norwegian Released During Spy Exchange with Russia
'This Isn't Just About a Pronoun.' Teachers and Trans Students Are Clashing Over Whose Rights Come First
'We Will Not Let Her Disappear Into the Abyss.' Chanel Miller on the Stanford Plaques With Her Victim Impact Statement
Hawaii Man Proposes to His Girlfriend While Surfing, Promptly Drops the Ring in the Ocean. (She Still Said Yes)
3 Former Employees Charged Over 13-Year-Old Autistic Student's Death After Being Restrained at California School
Former Ukraine Ambassador Testifies
Brett Kavanaugh Opens Up About His Confirmation
Rep. Lauren Underwood Says Katie Hill Scandal Is What Happens When 'Real Women' Are Elected
Rep. Lauren Underwood Invokes Serena Williams and Beyoncé to Call for 'Urgency' in Stopping Childbirth Deaths
Trump Ignored U.S. Intelligence Report on Ukraine
American Islamic State Suspect Repatriated From Turkish-Greek Border
'We Want to Tackle That Stigma.' Inside the World's First Museum Dedicated to the Vagina
The Bankers and Lawyers Taking Part in Hong Kong's Protests
Foreign Students Flee Hong Kong as Protests Escalate
Here's What Travelers to Hong Kong Need to Know
Now Is the Time for the U.S. to Stand With Hong Kong
How We Chose the 2019 TIME 100 Next
Why Trump's Impeachment Defenses Will Fail
Douglas MacArthur Is One of America's Most Famous Generals. He's Also the Most Overrated
Why Chile’s Inability to Host the U.N. Climate Talks Is Symbolic of the Work Activists Still Need to Do
Fewer Americans Than Ever Are Smoking. Will Vaping Take Its Place?
Here's How Well the Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Problems
How Climate Change is Clobbering Kids' Health
Michigan Teen Receives Double Lung Transplant After 'Enormous' Damage From Vaping
Vaping May Be Worse for Heart Health Than Tobacco Cigarettes, New Study Finds
The True Story Behind Price Charles' Storyline on
The Crown
Season 3
The True Story Behind Princess Margaret's Storyline on
The Crown
Season 3
The 10 Best TV Shows of the 2010s
Taylor Swift Says She May Not Perform at the AMAs
Lock It Up Because Camila Cabello Brought Down the House at TIME's Inaugural 100 Next Event
Microsoft's Surface Pro X Is Pretty But Not Ready for Primetime
'We're Not Thinking About Others.' What Hideo Kojima Wants You to Learn From
Death Stranding
The Real Reason Google Is Buying Fitbit
Death Stranding
Is the Weirdest Game I've Ever Played, and I Loved Every Minute
Google Is Buying Fitbit in a $2.1 Billion Deal to Fight Against the Apple Watch
