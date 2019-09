Finally, someone has figured out an answer to that age-old question: How do I stream porn while also saving the Earth?

PornHub announced today that for every 100 video streams viewed in one specific category on the site, they’ll plant a tree in celebration of Arbor Day. The site is keeping a running tally of how many trees will be planted, and as of Monday afternoon, more than 11,000 had already been logged. Well, people on the Internet do love the environment.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

(h/t The Daily Dot)

Contact us at editors@time.com.