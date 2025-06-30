Ever since New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani’s sweeping victory in the Democratic mayoral primary, it became clear that New York was only the first part of his political battle. Mamdani has faced criticism—not just from Republicans, but from within his own party. More centrist Democrats in both New York politics and in Congress have labeled him “too extreme.” The 33-year-old ran on a platform focused on affordability issues for New Yorkers: freezing rent, making buses fare-free, creating a network of city-owned grocery stores, and offering free childcare for any resident with children between 6 weeks to 5 years old.

These proposals resonated strongly with younger voters considering their future in an increasingly unaffordable city. More than half of New York families with children age 4 or under cannot afford child care, and grocery prices have soared 50 percent in recent years. Among Democrats and moderates however, his policies have made raised concerns over economic viability. Representative Laura Gillen, a centrist Democrat in Congress representing part of Long Island, told TIME that Mamdani’s proposals are not fiscally sound. “Saying things like ‘we’re going to give away free everything’ is not realistic, and it’s not the direction the Democratic Party should go in,” she said. “They should find ways to make people’s lives affordable in tangible ways, and say we will reach across the aisle to do that.” In response, Mamdani has emphasized how he intends to fund his policy agenda—a tax on New York’s top 2% of earners, and raising the corporate tax to match New Jersey’s 11.5%.

“It’s not fiscal policy, it's quality of life [that forces top 1% New Yorkers to move away],” Zohran told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, citing a 2023 Fiscal Policy Institute study showing that the top 1% of New Yorkers leave at a quarter of the rate of other income groups. When they do leave, he added, it is often to other states with high tax rates, such as New Jersey and California. “And ultimately, the reason I want to increase these taxes on the top 1% the most profitable corporations, is to increase quality of life for everyone, including those who are going to be taxed.” Democratic strategists in Washington are closely monitoring Mamdani’s rise. While some warn that his brand of progressive populism could alienate moderate voters, others argue that his appeal to working-class and immigrant communities—especially in a high-turnout primary—offers a glimpse of how Democrats might reenergize a disillusioned base.

Read more: What Will Really Happen if New York City Goes Socialist Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also weighed in last week, criticizing Mamdani during an appearance on The Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC. Asked about “the threats facing the Jewish community from Zohran Mamdani,” she cited his refusal to denounce the phrase “globalize the intifada,” and erroneously claimed that Mamdani referenced the word “jihad”. Her communications director later clarified on X that Gillibrand had misspoken. Mamdani has been sharply critical of the Israeli government throughout his campaign and vocal in his support for Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza War. His refusal to denounce the phrase “globalize the intifada”—a slogan historically associated with Palestinian uprisings—has drawn intense scrutiny. Critics argue that the phrase may incite antisemitic violence; Mamdani has countered that such interpretations are misguided.

In his interview with Welker, Mamdani reiterated that the phrase is “not the language that I use,” while adding that “we have to root out that bigotry” from politics. “I’ve heard those fears [of antisemitism], and I’ve had those conversations, and ultimately, they are part and parcel of why in my campaign,” he said. “I’ve put forward a commitment to increase funding for anti-hate-crime programming by 800 percent.” Mamdani has not received endorsement from prominent establishment Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries. He has however garnered support from more progressive Congresspeople, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, representing a schism in the Democratic party. “I think the cost-of-living message that national Democrats maybe have gotten away from too much, that [Mamdani] really foregrounded in his campaign, is the best way to reach into these pockets,” political strategist and researcher Michael Lange said of Mamdani’s success in an interview with the New York Magazine.

Mamdani continued his media push over the weekend, defending his platform and tone across multiple outlets with a message that emphasized optimism and inclusion. On MSNBC, Mamdani was asked whether he had spoken to Sen. Gillibrand after his win, and how he had dealt with Islamophobic attacks from all sides in the aftermath of his win. “I spoke to Senator Gillibrand soon after the victory on Tuesday evening and the comments that I've heard, especially from Republicans across the country and even the comments prior, during the primary, were comments that were both unsurprising and yet still quite sad, because they showcase what politics has become for so many,” he said. “It's a language of darkness and a language of exclusion, and what has kept me hopeful through this is that our vision is one where every New Yorker belongs.” Read more: Meet Rama Duwaji, the Illustrator Who Met Zohran Mamdani on Hinge—and May Become NYC’s First Lady

He noted a significant increase in turnout compared to the 2021 primary, with notably higher participation among young people, immigrant voters, and voters of color. Mamdani ultimately defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo, a fixture of New York’s political establishment. He pointed specifically to previously disengaged Asian and Hispanic voter communities and many New Yorkers who he says “saw themselves” in his politics.

“He was capturing younger voter energy across all races and classes, native New Yorkers, non-native New Yorkers, in a way that the candidates in 2021 just were not doing,” Lange explained. “And that also extended to rent-stabilized tenants and to South Asian and Muslim voters.”

On Meet the Press, Mamdani was asked whether the Democratic establishment fears him. Mamdani said that by bringing his policies back to “working Americans” and an economics-based policies, this is how he was able to win over New Yorkers.