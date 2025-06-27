President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision limiting nationwide court injunctions—which took the legs out of what has been one of the few checks on Trump’s executive authority—will enable the Trump Administration to enact its policies more quickly. The ruling from the high court’s conservative majority curtailed lower courts’ power to block Trump’s policies nationwide, largely wiping away a bulwark that has prevented some of the President’s most aggressive actions from going into effect.

“Thanks to this decision we can now promptly file to proceed with numerous polices that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House following the ruling. “These judges have attempted to dictate the law for the entire nation,” he added, calling the federal judges who have stood in his way “absolutely crazy, radical left judges.” For months, federal courts have slowed Trump’s efforts to expand the use of presidential authority in order to eliminate federal agencies, slash the federal workforce, speed up deportations, and redefine who gets American citizenship at birth. The judicial pushback has been a rare source of restraint on the President’s agenda from within the government, as Republicans in control of both the House and Senate have not defended Congressional authority over federal funding. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Friday that the Supreme Court decision is a “terrifying step toward authoritarianism” and “a grave danger to our democracy.”

Among the initiatives Trump will try to push forward now that the obstacle of nationwide injunctions has been removed is his directive to deny citizenship to people born inside the U.S., he said. Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office attempting to redefine who should be recognized as a U.S. citizen at birth, challenging a precedent that has been settled law since 1898. Trump’s order was blocked nationwide by district court rulings. But the Supreme Court ruled Friday that such court injunctions would only apply in the part of the country where they originated, which could lead to citizenship being granted differently depending where in the U.S. someone is born. Read more: What to Know About Trump’s Order on Birthright Citizenship and the Legal Battle Around It The Supreme Court will consider in October the broader question of whether Trump has the authority to redefine the 127-year-old interpretation of citizenship established by the court itself. In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which states that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States” are citizens of the country, guaranteed the citizenship of a Chinese-American cook named Wong Kim Ark. After a trip to China, immigration officials tried to deny Wong entry back into the U.S. under the Chinese Exclusion Act, which barred Chinese nationals from migrating to the U.S. at the time. But the court confirmed in a 6-to-2 decision that Wong was a citizen by birth, setting a precedent that birthright citizenship in the U.S. is universal.

Trump wants to unwind that precedent. The 14th Amendment was ratified in the wake of the Civil War to clarify who had citizenship rights and equal protection under U.S. law. Trump said the constitutional amendment wasn’t designed to broadly define citizenship by birth and instead was “meant for the babies of slaves.” Birthright citizenship “wasn’t meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country on a vacation,” Trump said at the White House on Friday. Read more: Inside Donald Trump’s Mass-Deportation Operation Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the Supreme Court decision against nationwide injunctions will give federal authorities a freer hand to deport people suspected of being gang members. Courts have repeatedly ruled that the Trump Administration has overstepped its authority by deporting people without first presenting evidence to a court that they are public safety threats. "You should all feel safer now that President Trump can deport all of these gangs, and not one district court judge can think they're an emperor over this administration, his executive powers and why the people of the United States elected him,” Bondi said.

In March, the Trump Administration deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador more than 230 Venezuelans from the U.S. that it said were members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Aragua. But the Administration has not shown evidence to a court or the public that all of those men were gang members or posed a threat to public safety that merits their being imprisoned in another country. On Friday, Bondi said similar arrests have been carried out much more broadly: The Trump Administration, she said, had arrested 2,711 people it says are Tren de Aragua gang members. The Supreme Court’s decision to hem in the lower courts may allow Trump to expand his immigration crackdown with even fewer checks on his power.