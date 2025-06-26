After 45 minutes, a visibly uncomfortable official issued the verdict: the brothers were refused entry to Thailand, the country where their father reigns as King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of the Chakri Dynasty, the world’s wealthiest monarch with a fortune estimated at some $60 billion. The rejection left Max “physically and mentally crushed,” he tells TIME in an exclusive interview. “Because I've missed my homeland every day of my life, and I've always dreamed of going back.”

Aside from a fleeting 12-hour visit in January, during which the brothers were detained, interrogated, and harassed by security officials wherever they went, this would have been the first time they had set foot on Thai soil since being banished by their father in 1996, along with their mother and two other brothers, following their parents’ high-profile divorce.

The heartbreak at the border spurred Max, 45, and Vatchrawee, 40, to pen a Facebook post that pinned blame on “a small yet powerful group of individuals, seeking to preserve their influence within the monarchy, legal system, and political sphere.” Max returned to his life as an aerospace engineer living in downtown San Diego, where his American wife was born and they recently moved with their three children to be closer to her family. But he agreed to speak exclusively to TIME about his family’s ordeal since their banishment and his burning desire for reconciliation.