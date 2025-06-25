Zohran Mamdani delivered a stunning upset Tuesday night, drawing enough votes in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary to emerge as the likely winner. The success by the 33-year-old Democratic socialist prompted President Donald Trump to express his displeasure in a series of posts attacking the state assemblyman’s appearance, voice, and intelligence while referencing his progressive political allies and calling him “a 100% Communist Lunatic.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart.” In a separate post, Trump mocked Democrats in Congress for backing Mamdani, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Trump also called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “our Great Palestinian Senator,” asserting, “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer… is groveling over” Mamdani. With Mamdani positioned as the likely Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, the general election campaign is expected to draw national attention as a test case for progressive politics in America's largest city. Trump's early intervention in the race suggests Republicans may view the contest as an opportunity to highlight what they characterize as the Democratic Party's leftward drift.

Advertisement

Mamdani has represented Astoria, Queens in the State Assembly since 2021. His mayoral platform includes making city buses free, freezing rent increases on rent-stabilized apartments, and opening city-run grocery stores—funded by a $10 billion tax hike on businesses and the wealthy.

He has also taken a strong pro-Palestinian stance, drawing criticism from pro-Israel groups and making foreign policy an unexpected focal point in the New York City mayoral race.

He has publicly stated that as mayor, he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York, citing International Criminal Court arrest warrants issued in November 2024. Mamdani has also led chants in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement at pro-Palestinian protests.