Ever since their sweeping defeat in the 2024 elections, Democrats have been locked in a bitter internal debate over what kind of party they want to be—caught between needing to both energize a younger, more progressive base and reclaim the swing voters who helped decide the last election. That fight took on new urgency this week, after a 33-year-old democratic socialist declared victory in the party’s primary for mayor of New York City, toppling a well-known former governor backed by the Democratic establishment. The result has energized the party’s left flank and offered progressives a potential playbook—but it’s also deepened anxieties among moderates and handed Republicans someone they view as an ideal foil heading into the 2026 midterms.

Within hours of the results, Republicans began casting State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani as the new face of a party they claim has lost touch with mainstream America. The GOP's messaging was swift and coordinated: the National Republican Congressional Committee labeled Mamdani an “antisemitic socialist radical,” referring to his vocal opposition to Israel, while President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Democrats had “finally crossed the line” by elevating “a 100% Communist Lunatic.” “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous,” Trump wrote. “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart.” Mamdani’s victory—powered by a campaign promising free public transit, rent freezes, city-owned grocery stores and higher taxes on the wealthy—has quickly become a national test for both parties. To progressives, it’s a breakthrough: proof that an unabashed left-wing message focused on affordability can galvanize a cross-class coalition. To moderate Democrats and Republicans, it’s a political liability—a sign that Democrats may be drifting even further from the electorate that abandoned them in 2024.

“I fundamentally believe he instantly becomes the face of the Democratic Party,” Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican who is weighing a gubernatorial run, tells TIME a day after the election. “Democrats are going to have to own or disavow the views he espouses, and if they own them, voters will not take kindly to them. If they disavow them, their base will revolt.” Rep. Elise Stefanik, another New York Republican rumored to be eyeing a gubernatorial run, declared on X that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul must be in “full-blown panic mode” and warned that “New Yorkers will defeat you to save our state.” The reaction among national Democrats has been noticeably cautious. Some have praised the energy Mamdani’s campaign unleashed and offered their endorsements. But others, especially Democrats in swing districts, moved quickly to distance themselves. Rep. Laura Gillen, a Democrat who flipped a Long Island seat in 2024, called Mamdani “too extreme to lead New York City” and accused him of promoting “unacceptable antisemitic comments” and calls to defund the police. Neither Hochul nor Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed Mamdani during the primary, and both stopped short of publicly endorsing him on Wednesday.

Republicans, meanwhile, see opportunity. Mamdani’s rise to prominence, they argue, will help them draw a sharp contrast in swing districts across the country—particularly in the suburbs—where they plan to link Democrats to what they describe as a far-left, fiscally reckless agenda. “There’s no question that this will present an opportunity for Republicans, up and down ballot, from governor to Congress to the state legislature, to make the case to voters that New York is headed in the wrong direction,” Lawler says. Asked whether the mayoral results will have an impact on his decision to run for governor, Lawler confirmed he’s still considering it: "His victory last night reaffirms the need for a change in the governor’s mansion,” he says, “and reaffirms the need to present New Yorkers with a choice—and a stark one at that.” While lawmakers like Lawler focused largely on Mamdani's positions, other prominent Republicans homed in on his Indian ethnicity and Muslim faith, or the diversity of his supporters. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an image of the Statue of Liberty replaced by a figure covered in a burka. Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser, wrote on X that Mamdani's showing in the primary demonstrates "how unchecked migration fundamentally remade the NYC electorate. Democrats change politics by changing voters. That’s how you turn a city that defined US dominance into what it is now.”

The challenge for Democrats, analysts say, is whether Mamdani’s model—built on progressive economic populism, unapologetic support for Palestinian rights, and a rejection of establishment politics—can translate outside New York. Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, cautioned that while Mamdani’s message might energize parts of the Democratic base, they have “already reached the ceiling” in terms of how far left Democrats can go before running into national resistance. “They reached it during Biden,” he said, noting that attempts to mimic the approach of figures like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or now Mamdani would struggle to gain traction in most districts across the country. “That doesn't fit most districts. It doesn't fit most states,” he added, “and they're smart enough to know it, and so they won't do it.” Still, Sabato acknowledged that Democrats can’t afford to ignore the enthusiasm Mamdani has stirred. Adopting more populist elements—without embracing the full ideological package—could help boost turnout in a party that, he said, often struggles to motivate its own supporters. “My God,” he said, “you can hardly get Democrats to turn out even when their lives depend on it.”

But Republicans argue that Mamdani’s proposals are fundamentally unworkable. “You will see an exodus the likes of which New York hasn't seen since the 1970s,” Lawler warns. “If your tax base leaves... who’s paying for free health care? Free buses? City-run supermarkets?”

That question has become central to the broader Democratic identity crisis still unfolding after 2024. Mamdani, for his part, has leaned into the scrutiny. In his victory speech, he pledged to be a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who did not vote for him. “A life of dignity should not be reserved for a fortunate few,” he said. “It should be one that city government guarantees for each and every New Yorker.”

Whether his message represents a template or a warning remains to be seen. For now, Republicans have found their newest political target. And Democrats, once again, are left arguing over what kind of party they want to be.