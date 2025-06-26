TIME Reveals the 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World

The 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies covers featuring Ryan Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort and Dmitry Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEOs of Waymo.

Alongside the annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, TIME Debuts the Inaugural TIME100 Companies Impact Awards—recognizing five standout companies driving meaningful progress in AI, Health, Sustainability, Equality, and Culture

Today, TIME reveals the fifth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting businesses and leaders shaping our world.

The 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue features two worldwide covers, each spotlighting top executives from a company on the list with an in-depth profile, including: Ryan Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort and Dmitry Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEOs of Waymo. 

– See the complete 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list: here

– See the TIME100 Most Influential Companies covers: here

Of the 2025 TIME100 Companies list, TIME editors write: “No single data point or financial metric makes a TIME100 Company. Instead, we looked at a mosaic of qualities, studying impact, innovation, ambition, and success, each in the forms that take shape today. And as we say for all TIME100 projects: influence comes in many forms, for better and for worse.” Read more here.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward. 

THE INAUGURAL TIME100 COMPANIES IMPACT AWARDS:

In addition to the 100 companies featured on the list, TIME introduces the first-ever TIME100 Companies Impact Awards—recognizing five standout companies making meaningful contributions in the fields of AI, Health, Sustainability, Equality, and Culture. 

The inaugural 2025 TIME100 Companies Impact Award recipients include: Google DeepMind for Impact in AI, Vertex Pharmaceuticals for Impact in Health, Schneider Electric for Impact in Sustainability, Janngo Capital for Impact in Equality, and The Lego Group for Impact in Culture.

THE 2025 TIME100 MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES LIST:

Abbott

Aldi

Alibaba

Amazon

Anduril Industries

Anthropic

Anysphere

Arm

ASML

Beast Industries

Berkshire Hathaway

BlackRock

Bobbie

BYD

ByteDance

Cloudflare

Coinbase

Colossal Biosciences

Comcast NBCUniversal

Coursera

CRISPR Therapeutics

Debut

DeepL

DeepSeek

Dick's Sporting Goods

Diriyah Company

DoorDash

Duolingo

e.l.f. Beauty

Engie

Entangled Publishing

Equinor

EssilorLuxottica

Fervo Energy

Fiserv

Flawless

Flutterwave

Function Health

G42

Gap

Gilead

GoFundMe

Harvey

Huawei

Hyundai Motor Group

Iberostar Group

L’Oréal Groupe

Le Creuset

Life Time

Lime

LinkedIn

LTK

Maximum Effort

MercadoLibre

Meta

Midi Health

Mixue Group

Moniepoint

NBBJ

Netflix

Nintendo

Northwell Health

On

OpenAI

Orkla Snacks

Oura

Palantir

Pano AI

Partiful

Penguin Random House

Plaid

Pocket.watch

Pok Pok

Polymarket

Pop Mart

Poppi

Prada Group

Procter & Gamble

Prologis

Qure.ai

SandboxAQ

Scale AI

Scopely

SharkNinja

Signal

SoftBank

SpaceX

Substack

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Tony's Chocolonely

Touchland

Tyme Group

UFC

Unitree Robotics

Universal Music Group

Vermillio

Walmart

Watch Duty

Wave Sports & Entertainment

Waymo

