Alongside the annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, TIME Debuts the Inaugural TIME100 Companies Impact Awards—recognizing five standout companies driving meaningful progress in AI, Health, Sustainability, Equality, and Culture

Today, TIME reveals the fifth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting businesses and leaders shaping our world.

The 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue features two worldwide covers, each spotlighting top executives from a company on the list with an in-depth profile, including: Ryan Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort and Dmitry Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEOs of Waymo.