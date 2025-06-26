Alongside the annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, TIME Debuts the Inaugural TIME100 Companies Impact Awards—recognizing five standout companies driving meaningful progress in AI, Health, Sustainability, Equality, and Culture
Today, TIME reveals the fifth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting businesses and leaders shaping our world.
The 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies issue features two worldwide covers, each spotlighting top executives from a company on the list with an in-depth profile, including: Ryan Reynolds, co-founder of Maximum Effort and Dmitry Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEOs of Waymo.
– See the complete 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list: here
– See the TIME100 Most Influential Companies covers: here
Of the 2025 TIME100 Companies list, TIME editors write: “No single data point or financial metric makes a TIME100 Company. Instead, we looked at a mosaic of qualities, studying impact, innovation, ambition, and success, each in the forms that take shape today. And as we say for all TIME100 projects: influence comes in many forms, for better and for worse.” Read more here.
To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.
THE INAUGURAL TIME100 COMPANIES IMPACT AWARDS:
In addition to the 100 companies featured on the list, TIME introduces the first-ever TIME100 Companies Impact Awards—recognizing five standout companies making meaningful contributions in the fields of AI, Health, Sustainability, Equality, and Culture.
The inaugural 2025 TIME100 Companies Impact Award recipients include: Google DeepMind for Impact in AI, Vertex Pharmaceuticals for Impact in Health, Schneider Electric for Impact in Sustainability, Janngo Capital for Impact in Equality, and The Lego Group for Impact in Culture.
THE 2025 TIME100 MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES LIST:
Abbott
Aldi
Alibaba
Amazon
Anduril Industries
Anthropic
Anysphere
Arm
ASML
Beast Industries
Berkshire Hathaway
BlackRock
Bobbie
BYD
ByteDance
Cloudflare
Coinbase
Colossal Biosciences
Comcast NBCUniversal
Coursera
CRISPR Therapeutics
Debut
DeepL
DeepSeek
Dick's Sporting Goods
Diriyah Company
DoorDash
Duolingo
e.l.f. Beauty
Engie
Entangled Publishing
Equinor
EssilorLuxottica
Fervo Energy
Fiserv
Flawless
Flutterwave
Function Health
G42
Gap
Gilead
GoFundMe
Harvey
Huawei
Hyundai Motor Group
Iberostar Group
L’Oréal Groupe
Le Creuset
Life Time
Lime
LTK
Maximum Effort
MercadoLibre
Meta
Midi Health
Mixue Group
Moniepoint
NBBJ
Netflix
Nintendo
Northwell Health
On
OpenAI
Orkla Snacks
Oura
Palantir
Pano AI
Partiful
Penguin Random House
Plaid
Pocket.watch
Pok Pok
Polymarket
Pop Mart
Poppi
Prada Group
Procter & Gamble
Prologis
Qure.ai
SandboxAQ
Scale AI
Scopely
SharkNinja
Signal
SoftBank
SpaceX
Substack
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Tony's Chocolonely
Touchland
Tyme Group
UFC
Unitree Robotics
Universal Music Group
Vermillio
Walmart
Watch Duty
Wave Sports & Entertainment
Waymo
