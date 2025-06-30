Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2025

We're going to need a bigger boat for Netflix's July lineup.

For the 50th anniversary of Jaws, find Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge on Netflix July 15.

On July 4, Netflix is releasing its own shark movie All the Sharks, a documentary series about shark experts photographing sharks around the world.

And speaking of oceans: catch Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Thirteen, and Ocean's Twelve before they leave the streaming site on July 1.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2025—and what’s leaving.