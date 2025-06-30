Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2025

Olivia B. Waxman
by

Staff Writer

We're going to need a bigger boat for Netflix's July lineup.

For the 50th anniversary of Jaws, find Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge on Netflix July 15.

On July 4, Netflix is releasing its own shark movie All the Sharks, a documentary series about shark experts photographing sharks around the world.

And speaking of oceans: catch Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Thirteen, and Ocean's Twelve before they leave the streaming site on July 1.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2025—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in July 2025

July 1

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

July 2

The Old Guard 2

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 3)

July 3

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano

The Sandman: Season 2, Volume 1

July 4

All the Sharks

July 5

The Summer Hikaru Died

July 8

Better Late Than Single

Nate Jackson: Super Funny

Quarterback (Season 2)

Trainwreck: The Real Project X

July 9

Building the Band

The Gringo Hunters

Under a Dark Sun

Ziam

July 10

7 Bears

Brick

Leviathan

Off Road

Too Much

July 11

Aap Jaisa Koi

Almost Cops

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding

July 14

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Sakamoto Days: Season 1 Part 2

July 15

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy

July 16

Amy Bradley Is Missing

July 17

Catalog

Community Squad (Season 2)

Untamed

July 18

Almost Family

Delirium

I'm Still a Superstar

Superstar

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Wall to Wall

July 22

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

July 23

Critical: Between Life and Death

Letters from the Past

July 24

A Normal Woman

Hitmakers

My Melody & Kuromi

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2

July 25

Happy Gilmore 2

Trigger

The Winning Try

July 29

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

WWE: Unreal

July 30

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Unspeakable Sins

July 31

An Honest Life

Glass Heart

Leanne

Marked

The Sandman: Season 2 (Special Episode)

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2025

July 1

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol: Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 3

Mr. Robot (Seasons 1-4)

July 8

A Star is Born

Sullivan's Crossing: Seasons 1-2

July 9

Mad Max: Fury Road

July 10

Sneaky Pete (Seasons 1-3)

July 15

Entitled (Season 1)

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

July 16

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

July 19

Eight for Silver

July 21

The Hunting Wives (Season 1)

The Steve Harvey Show (Seasons 1-6)

July 23

Hightown (Seasons 1-3)

House of Lies (Seasons 1-5)

July 28

The Lazarus Project (Season 1-2)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2025

July 1

13 Going on 30

28 Days

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Annabelle

Colombiana

Constantine

Couples Retreat

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Do the Right Thing

Draft Day

Dune: Part Two

Friends with Money

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

The Net

The Nun

Obsessed

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Resident Evil: Retribution

Runaway Jury

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sisters

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2

July 3

Insecure: Seasons 1-5

July 4

80 for Brady

July 5

The Addams Family

July 8

This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

July 13

Life or Something Like It

July 15

Barbie

July 16

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

July 22

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

July 25

Scream VI

July 26

Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

July 28

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

July 30

The Kingdom

