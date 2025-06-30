Here’s What’s New on Netflix in July 2025

We're going to need a bigger boat for Netflix's July lineup.
For the 50th anniversary of Jaws, find Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge on Netflix July 15.
On July 4, Netflix is releasing its own shark movie All the Sharks, a documentary series about shark experts photographing sharks around the world.
And speaking of oceans: catch Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Thirteen, and Ocean's Twelve before they leave the streaming site on July 1.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2025—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in July 2025
July 1
Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel
July 2
The Old Guard 2
Tour de France: Unchained (Season 3)
July 3
Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano
The Sandman: Season 2, Volume 1
July 4
All the Sharks
July 5
The Summer Hikaru Died
July 8
Better Late Than Single
Nate Jackson: Super Funny
Quarterback (Season 2)
Trainwreck: The Real Project X
July 9
Building the Band
The Gringo Hunters
Under a Dark Sun
Ziam
July 10
7 Bears
Brick
Leviathan
Off Road
Too Much
July 11
Aap Jaisa Koi
Almost Cops
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3
Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding
July 14
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Sakamoto Days: Season 1 Part 2
July 15
Trainwreck: Balloon Boy
July 16
Amy Bradley Is Missing
July 17
Catalog
Community Squad (Season 2)
Untamed
July 18
Almost Family
Delirium
I'm Still a Superstar
Superstar
Vir Das: Fool Volume
Wall to Wall
July 22
Trainwreck: P.I. Moms
July 23
Critical: Between Life and Death
Letters from the Past
July 24
A Normal Woman
Hitmakers
My Melody & Kuromi
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2
July 25
Happy Gilmore 2
Trigger
The Winning Try
July 29
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51
WWE: Unreal
July 30
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes
Unspeakable Sins
July 31
An Honest Life
Glass Heart
Leanne
Marked
The Sandman: Season 2 (Special Episode)
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2025
July 1
17 Again
Annie (1982)
Blow
Born on the Fourth of July
Captain Phillips
The Deer Hunter
Friday Night Lights
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Horrible Bosses
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Mom: Seasons 1-8
The Notebook
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol: Seasons 2-3
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
The Sweetest Thing
Tangerine
V for Vendetta
White Chicks
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 3
Mr. Robot (Seasons 1-4)
July 8
A Star is Born
Sullivan's Crossing: Seasons 1-2
July 9
Mad Max: Fury Road
July 10
Sneaky Pete (Seasons 1-3)
July 15
Entitled (Season 1)
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
July 16
Mamma Mia!
Wanted
July 19
Eight for Silver
July 21
The Hunting Wives (Season 1)
The Steve Harvey Show (Seasons 1-6)
July 23
Hightown (Seasons 1-3)
House of Lies (Seasons 1-5)
July 28
The Lazarus Project (Season 1-2)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2025
July 1
13 Going on 30
28 Days
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Annabelle
Colombiana
Constantine
Couples Retreat
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Do the Right Thing
Draft Day
Dune: Part Two
Friends with Money
Geostorm
Get Him to the Greek
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
The Net
The Nun
Obsessed
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Resident Evil: Retribution
Runaway Jury
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sisters
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2
July 3
Insecure: Seasons 1-5
July 4
80 for Brady
July 5
The Addams Family
July 8
This Is Us: Seasons 1-6
July 13
Life or Something Like It
July 15
Barbie
July 16
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
July 22
Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4
July 25
Scream VI
July 26
Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4
July 28
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
July 30
The Kingdom