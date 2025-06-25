Zohran Mamdani’s Upset Is a Seismic Moment for the Left

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. The world’s economic capital stands to have a democratic socialist at the helm. No. That is not some A.I. hallucination. That really happened Tuesday in New York City’s mayoral primary. New York is still tallying the votes, for sure. But a 33-year-old state lawmaker who became an avatar for the political movement led by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading in the race for Mayor of New York City. The significance of an apparent Zohran Mamdani victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a seismic moment that signals how much of an insurgent posture Democrats are in at the moment. As party leaders fret about whether Kamala Harris lost for being seen as too "woke" on various issues, the coastal deep-blue enclaves are completely disconnected from that conversation, and the party's dreadful standing on the national stage.

“Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won,” Cuomo said of Mamdani’s showing. The 67-year-old member of a New York political dynasty did not address if he, like incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, may run in November as an independent. For his part, Mamdani was not ready to spike the football in victory. The official winner is not likely to be declared until next week at the earliest, thanks to New York’s ranked-choice voting system. Lower-performing candidates will be eliminated and their votes will be reallocated next Tuesday by the Board of Elections. Still, Cuomo quickly conceded. Mamdani, who would be the first Muslim to lead New York, has cast himself as “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare” and a progressive champion poised to lead a deeply resourced grand experiment. With strong showings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Mamdani seemed to be coasting easily toward a shocking rise to one of the most prominent jobs in U.S. politics. For many people—particularly those outside of America—there’s the President, and then maybe the Speaker of the House. Sometimes, the Senate Majority Leader is in the pecking order. And then there’s the Mayor of New York City.

To be clear: few Establishment Democrats liked any of the viable options in the race heading into Tuesday. Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian activism drew accusations of antisemitism. Cuomo was forced from the Governor’s gig amid accusations from at least 11 women. (Cuomo has consistently denied the allegations but said he stepped down so the state could focus on governing rather than being consumed by a looming impeachment.) And Adams, the incumbent, is his own ethical mess. Still, someone has to lead New York. Should he prevail, Mamdani instantly becomes the ringleader of The Resistance. As the elected chief of the nation’s largest city—with a budget of $115 billion and 300,000 employees—he would command a platform that has few peers. But it also would be a tough test case: can a democratic socialist effectively lead such a huge bureaucracy with even fewer peers? Much like the likes of Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, and Hillary Clinton, Mamdani is about to become shorthand on Fox News and the MAGAverse for rightwing attacks. And with the self-proclaimed label of democratic socialist, he is about to be an anchor that other fellow Democrats will have to deal with.

But he could also be a model for Democrats struggling to figure out how to chart a path in the second Trump era. If democratic socialists want to convince the electorate they are ready for the national stage, New York might be the best proving ground possible.

