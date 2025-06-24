Trump Veers From Victory Lap to Expletive-Laced Rant as Ceasefire Proves Fragile

In 12 hours, President Trump veered from crowing about a huge foreign policy victory to swearing in frustration on the South Lawn. The ceasefire between Iran and Israel he had proudly announced the evening before—going so far as to tell a reporter it might last "forever"—was already wavering. The President had been posting on social media up until 1 a.m., alternating between praising himself for landing a peace deal and writing all caps messages demanding Israel and Iran adhere to it. But in the morning, Israel and Iran accused each other of violating the shaky agreement. By the time he came across reporters gathered to see him depart the White House to attend the NATO Summit in The Hague, he was visibly angry. “I'm not happy with Iran, but I'm really not happy with Israel,” Trump said. “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--k they’re doing.”

The profanity exposed Trump’s increasing irritation with Israel hesitating to back down from the fight when he wanted them to silence their guns, says Timothy Naftali, a Presidential historian at Columbia School of International and Public Affairs. “Swearing at the Iranians is not a surprise, but swearing at the Israelis is very interesting,” Naftali says. “Most Presidents, because of the power of the office, work through their team and choose their words carefully because they know they carry enormous weight—this President is unfiltered.” That lack of filter has led to Trump sending mixed signals in the previous few days, including suggesting regime change in Iran might be a good idea and then backing away from it. On Tuesday, he told reporters on Air Force One that pushing to topple the Islamic government in Iran would bring “chaos.” It was a dizzying turn of events—both in the Middle East and for the White House, as Trump appears to be losing patience with the main players in a hair-trigger war that had already led to him launching a rare B-2 bombing raid against Iranian nuclear sites. His statements to reporters and online Tuesday morning suggested he is interested in focusing his, and the country’s, attention on other matters.

The fragile ceasefire appeared to come about quickly late Monday, after Iran retaliated to the U.S. airstrike with a dangerous but largely symbolic volley of ballistic missiles targeting major U.S. base in Qatar. Trump announced a ceasefire Monday evening, even as Iran and Israel appeared to still be deciding just what exactly that would look like. Trump told reporters Tuesday morning he “didn’t like” that Israel “unloaded” on Iran after the deal was made and hours before the formal ceasefire went into effect. In addition, he said Iran fired a rocket that missed its target after the negotiated time limit and Israel responded by launching planes for a bombing run. “These guys got to calm down. Ridiculous,” Trump said. Trump’s brash communication style at this sensitive moment is “a double-edged sword” says Lauren Wright, a political scientist at Princeton University. “The public appreciates the directness and the transparency,” Wright says. “Of course, when you’re talking about people’s lives being at stake, including American service members, when you’re talking about bombing campaigns, there’s nothing more serious that a President could talk about.”

But the public and other world leaders have come to expect brazen statements from Trump. “There’s very few things he could say that would be damaging to his reputation. They have come to know how he speaks, and it applies to the most serious of foreign policy issues and it applies to the most casual of topics and conversations,” Wright says. In another sign that Trump is trying to keep Iran on board with a peace deal, Trump announced Tuesday morning that he was lifting some sanctions on Chinese companies that buy oil from Iran. “China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. In April, the Trump administration sanctioned a Chinese oil refinery accused of processing Iranian oil. At the time, the Trump administration said the money Iran earned from the oil sales was being used to fund terrorist proxy groups in the Middle East.

Trump signaled on social media Tuesday that he wants to spend more of his time and effort on other priorities, such as pressuring Congress to pass a “Big, Beautiful Bill” that would extend his 2017 tax cuts and beef up immigration enforcement, and negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Aboard Air Force One as he flew over the Atlantic for the NATO Summit in The Hague, Trump seemed eager to declare his work done in negotiating peace between Israel and Iran. “Now that we have made PEACE abroad, we must finish the job here at home by passing ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’ and getting the Bill to my desk, ASAP,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE,” Trump wrote, insisting that representatives and senators not leave Washington for summer recess until the bill is passed. As much as Trump wants to move on from the conflict in the Middle East, whether the war winds down will largely depend on the leaders in Israel and Iran, and events outside of his control.