We Are All Now First Responders to Extreme Heat

This week, blistering temperatures could put more than 220 million Americans at risk. Extreme heat is the deadliest type of weather disaster in the United States—and one of the most underestimated. In my decades of climate resilience work in towns and neighborhoods, I’ve seen firsthand the pain, loss, and economic costs of extreme heat. Heat strains power grids, damages infrastructure, and worsens air pollution. It puts outdoor and commuting workers at risk, flares chronic health conditions, profoundly endangers mother and baby during pregnancy, and disproportionately harms children, older adults, and low-income families.

Yet as communities from the Eastern Seaboard to the Midwest are engulfed in record-breaking temperatures, the U.S. is now even more dangerously unprepared. The safety net we count on in moments of climate crisis isn’t just fraying—it’s unraveling. As a result, you are (or will soon be) forced to become your own first responder. In its drive to slash the size and scope of the federal government, the Trump administration has weakened the very agencies and systems we rely on to prepare for and respond to disasters–including extreme heat. Cuts to NOAA’s forecasting programs weaken our ability to anticipate and plan for dangerously high temperatures while reduced support for programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and slashed funding for public health efforts—like the CDC’s Climate and Health Program—leave states and cities without tools to protect residents before and during heat waves.

I work with under-served communities around the world, from the United States to India, and Mexico to Greece. I’ve sat in community centers where mothers have shared strategies on how to stay safe working outdoors while still earning enough to feed their families. I’ve walked through Sierra Leone outdoor markets and seen the benefit of simple shade structures to prevent heat stroke. These efforts are survival. When governments can’t (or won’t) help us, we—our communities—become the first line of defense. As a first responder, here’s what you can do: Know What’s Coming It’s important to understand your local climate threats. Arm yourself with information on the early signs of heat illness: dizziness, headache, nausea, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. Heatstroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate action. Awareness saves lives and sparks action. Plan Like It’s Personal Heat doesn’t just affect “other people”—healthy, young individuals are now showing up in emergency rooms. Having a plan can save lives. That means staying hydrated, resting in shade or air-conditioned spaces, and scheduling strenuous outdoor activities early in the day. If you don’t have air conditioning, know where the nearest cooling center is and how to keep your home cooler—by closing blinds during the day and using fans or cross-ventilation at night, when staying cool is essential for the body to rest and recover.

Build a Check-In Culture

Loneliness can be lethal during a heatwave. Programs like Philadelphia’s Heat Response Program and Los Angeles’ senior outreach initiative show how check-ins save lives. But you don’t need a government job to do this. Create a phone tree or a group chat. Encourage people to “adopt a neighbor” during heat alerts. One call can make all the difference.

Turn Public Spaces into Lifelines

When government systems falter, schools, libraries, religious institutions, and shaded parks can become heat-safe hubs. I’ve helped cities pilot community cooling spaces that serve as a refuge for people without access to air conditioning and seen how, when designed thoughtfully, cooling centers are not just places to retreat—they are places to reconnect, reorganize, and rebuild.

While your new job as a first responder is critical, it’s not yours to keep — that’s the government’s. Until then, however, and while the safety net is burning, it’s on us to help put out the flames.