President Donald Trump issued a stern, public warning to Israel on Tuesday morning, instructing the country not to bomb Iran as the cease-fire he announced just hours before hangs in the balance. Israel had accused Iran of violating the cease-fire and vowed retaliation. Iran denied firing further missiles at Israel. "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME," Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a follow-up post, Trump said: "Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the cease-fire is in effect." Doubling down on his previous statements, whereby he said that U.S. strikes had "obliterated" three key Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend, Trump added: "Iran will never rebuild their nuclear facilities!" Trump, who is heading to The Hague in the Netherlands to attend a NATO Summit, also addressed reporters outside the White House early Tuesday morning. Airing his frustrations, he claimed that both countries had violated the cease-fire and said he didn't like the fact that "Israel unloaded right after we made the deal." Taking aim at Israel and Iran, Trump said: "We have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard, that they don't know what the f-ck they're doing."

Advertisement

Trump's stern assessment comes after tensions between the two Middle Eastern countries erupted once more overnight, as Israel accused Iran of violating the preliminary terms of the cease-fire. Iran denied firing any further missiles toward Israel, and has said it will respond to any Israeli assaults from here on out. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz maintained that a violation had taken place, and said he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to "respond forcefully." "I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to respond forcefully to the violation of the cease-fire by Iran through intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran," he said. "The Iranian regime has severely violated the cease-fire declared by the President of the United States and launched missiles toward Israel, and in accordance with the government's policy as determined—we will respond forcefully to any violation."

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.