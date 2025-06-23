President Donald Trump said Monday evening that Israel and Iran have agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire.” “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He added that the ceasefire would bring “an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR.”

Iran and Israel did not issue official statements at the time. News outlets, including The New York Times and The Associated Press, were not immediately able to verify Trump’s claim with either country.

“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump said. “On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’ This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!”

Trump’s post comes after Iran launched missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar earlier on Monday, in response to the U.S. bombing three key Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. Iranian officials had vowed to retaliate after the U.S. launched its attack. No U.S. casualties were reported in Iran’s attack on Monday.