How TIME and Statista Determined the World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025

Statista and TIME have joined forces to identify the World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025, aiming to highlight corporate responsibility and promote sustainable practices. In an era marked by significant environmental challenges and social inequalities, it is crucial to recognize and reward companies prioritizing sustainability. By featuring these leading entities, the ranking sets a benchmark for other businesses, fostering transparency and accountability and encouraging the integration of sustainability into core corporate strategies.

Methodology The ranking process began with a comprehensive selection from over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies, considering factors such as revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence. The process involved a rigorous 4-step methodology to identify the top 500 companies, evaluated on more than 20 key data points. Exclusion of Non-Sustainable Businesses: The first step excluded companies involved in non-sustainable industries like fossil fuels or deforestation. Additionally, companies appearing on negative lists related to sustainability issues, such as those identified as carbon majors or associated with environmental catastrophes, were automatically disqualified. These include: Forest 500 Report (based on 2023 data), Carbon Majors (based on 2023 data), PERI Top 100 Polluter Indexes: Air, Water, Greenhouse, Toxic Greenhouse, Suppliers, Coal (based on 2022 data.)

This step also considered significant scandals or controversies related to sustainability. Commitment & Ratings: The second step involved assessing companies based on external sustainability ratings and commitments from reputable organizations. Key criteria included CDP ratings, adherence to the UN Global Compact, alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (near-term and long-term), inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, participation in the UNFCCC Race to Zero campaign, and MSCI ESG & SRI evaluations. Reporting & Transparency: The third step evaluated the availability and quality of sustainability reports. This included verifying whether companies published an ESG report for 2023, ensuring these reports had undergone external assurance, and assessing compliance with international reporting standards such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD (now part of the IFRS/ISSB standards).

Environmental & Social Stewardship: The final step involved researching various environmental and social Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from companies' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reports. Environmental metrics included emission intensity, emission intensity reduction, energy intensity, renewable energy ratio, waste intensity and the proportion of recycled waste.

Social metrics covered aspects like gender diversity on the board of directors and in leadership, gender pay gap, work safety, and employee turnover.

An overall sustainability score was calculated, with a maximum achievable score of 100. The top 500 companies with the highest scores were awarded the title of World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025. These companies are spread across more than 30 countries, with the United States, Japan, and France hosting the highest numbers.

See the full list here.