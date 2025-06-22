The world is reacting after President Donald Trump authorized U.S. strikes on three three key Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel in its conflict with Iran. “Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump said in an address to the nation on Saturday night. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.” Iran has since responded with a grave new warning, threatening “everlasting consequences” and calling for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Read More: Iran Delivers Furious Warning, Speaks of ‘Unprecedented Level of Danger and Chaos’ After ‘Heinous’ U.S. Strikes As the world awaits to see what Iran’s next step will be, global leaders are reacting to the news of the strikes. European Commission European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen posted on social media, saying that “the negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis.” Von der Leyen maintained that “Iran must never acquire the bomb,” and said the Middle Eastern country should now “engage in a credible diplomatic solution.” United Nations Secretary General of the United Nations (U.N.) António Guterres shared a strong statement on social media, stating that he was “gravely alarmed” by the strikes. He called for de-escalation and shared concerns that the conflict could cause a “spiral of chaos.” “This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge—and a direct threat to international peace and security,” Guterres said. “I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the U.N. Charter and other rules of international law.

He continued by saying there is “no military solution,” and that he believes the only way forward is “diplomacy.” Argentina Argentina’s President Javier Milei, a right-wing ally of Trump’s in Latin America, has yet to comment specifically on the U.S. strikes, but he re-posted a message in the early hours of the morning on June 22. “Today is a great day for Western civilization,” read the post, authored by Argentine billionaire and businessman Marcos Galperin. Australia The Australian government, led by Anthony Albanese, has called for de-escalation but its statement, issued by a spokesperson, did not reveal much of whether or not the government supported the U.S. strikes. "We note the U.S. President’s statement that now is the time for peace. The security situation in the region is highly volatile. We continue to call for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy." Chile Chilean President Gabriel Boric condemned the U.S. strikes, calling them a violation of international law. He went on to “demand peace”

“We will defend respect for international humanitarian law at all times,” he said. “Having power does not authorize you to use it in violation of the rules we have established as humanity. Even if you are the United States.” China China “strongly condemns” the U.S. strikes, according to state media. “The actions of the United States seriously violated the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and international law, and have exacerbated tensions in the Middle East,” a spokesperson said. “China calls on the parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensure the safety of civilians, and start dialogue and negotiation.” France The French government released a statement clarifying that France was not involved in the attacks. The European country reiterated “its firm opposition to Iran gaining access to nuclear weapons,” but also urged both parties to “to exercise restraint.”

“France is convinced that a lasting solution to this issue requires a negotiated solution within the framework of the Treaty of Non-Proliferation. We remain ready to contribute to this in conjunction with our partners,” the statement read. Israel During Trump’s address to the U.S., he thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that the two of them worked as a team on the Iran strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin praised President Trump for conducting the strikes in a video address. “President Trump and I often say peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace," he said. “And tonight President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog also thanked Trump, calling the evening a “decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope.” “This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East—and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza,” he said.

Iran Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi accused the U.S. of breaching international law and warned that the strikes will have “everlasting consequences.” “The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the U.N. Charter, international law and the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” Araghchi said. Russia Russia’s Foreign Ministry shared a statement on Telegram condemning the airstrikes and calling them “a dangerous escalation... fraught with further undermining of regional and global security.” The governmental body called the strikes “a gross violation of international law, the U.N. Charter, and U.N. Security Council resolutions” and called for an "end to aggression and for increased efforts to create conditions for returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track."

Saudi Arabia According to the Saudi Press Agency, the country has expressed “deep concern” over the U.S. strikes and see them as a “violation” of the sovereignty of Iran. “[The Kingdom] underscores the need to exert all possible efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation,” read a statement attributed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. “The Kingdom also calls upon the international community to intensify its efforts during this highly sensitive period to reach a political resolution that would bring an end to the crisis and open a new chapter for achieving security and stability in the region.” Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that he is mourning the civilian lives lost amid the conflict. He highlighted an “urgent need for restraint and de-escalation, for diplomacy and dialogue.” “Iran must never have access to nuclear weapons, but stability in the region can only be achieved at the negotiating table, with full respect for international law,” Sánchez said. “We need a diplomatic solution that establishes a comprehensive framework of peace and security for all.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for Iran to “return to the negotiating table” after the U.S. strikes and referred to Iran’s nuclear programme as a “grave threat to international security.”

“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis,” Starmer said.