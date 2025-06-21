Pakistan has stated its intention to“formally recommend” U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, on account of his role in helping India and Pakistan reach a cease-fire after conflict between the two long-time rivals resurged earlier this year. Previous Nobel Peace Prize recipients include former TIME100 Women of the Year honoree Malala Yousafzai, and previous TIME Person of the Year recipients Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama.

“At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a cease-fire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond,” the Government of Pakistan said in its announcement via social media. “This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue.” The Pakistani government went on to say that Trump’s “leadership during the 2025 Pakistan-India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building.” Read More: India and Pakistan Cease-Fire Appears to Hold Despite Accusations of Violations

When Trump announced the cease-fire between India and Pakistan on May 10, he said the agreement had been reached after “a long night of talks mediated by the United States.” He later went on to thank Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their efforts. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media to express gratitude to Trump at the time, saying: "We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.” By contrast, the Indian government did not mention U.S. involvement in the mediation talks. "India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries," a statement read. Pakistan’s announcement of its intentions regarding a nomination comes after Trump posted on Truth Social about the Nobel Peace Prize when commenting on his international mediating.

Within that social media post, Trump took credit for “stopping the war” between India and Pakistan.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan. I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between Serbia and Kosovo. I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping peace between Egypt and Ethiopia," Trump claimed.

Pakistan’s announcement also comes as Trump weighs his options on whether the U.S. should embark on military involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump has given himself two weeks to decide whether the U.S. will continue supporting Israel from afar or become an active participant in the conflict with Iran.