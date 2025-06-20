A man accused of threatening U.S. Rep. Max Miller and his family, using antisemitic slurs, and running the lawmaker off the road has been arrested amid mounting political violence against elected officials. The suspect allegedly threatened the Ohio Congressman, who is Jewish and supports Israel, on Thursday morning and called for the death of Israel, the Congressmen, and his family, according to a video shared by Miller Thursday. The individual also waved the Palestinian flag at him, Miller added.

Authorities have identified the man as Feras S. Hamdan of Westlake, Ohio. The Rocky River Police Department said the suspect ran Miller off the road on Interstate 90 and left the area before law enforcement arrived. The 36-year-old suspect voluntarily turned himself in, according to police, and is awaiting a court appearance. “What happened to Max this morning is yet another outrageous example of unhinged rhetoric inspiring unstable people to threaten and attack elected officials who are serving their communities,” wrote Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday. “We must turn down the temperature in this country.” The incident comes following the shocking shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last weekend. Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in what authorities described as a premeditated attack during which an assailant disguised himself as law enforcement and shot the victims at their home. Another Minnesota Democrat, state senator John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times and hospitalized. Both survived.

A suspect has since been arrested and is facing multiple federal and state charges.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also denounced the attack on Miller, calling on Congress to take action in response to this “moment of crisis” to "ensure the safety of every single Member who serves in the People’s House.”

Research shows that political violence in the U.S. has been on the rise. The number of threats and other statements directed towards members of Congress, their family members, and staffers increased from nearly 4,000 in 2017 to 9,625 in 2021, per the U.S. Capitol Police.

President Donald Trump was subject to two assassination attempts during his campaign last year.

The Rocky River Police Department is working with U.S. Capitol Police, the Ohio State Patrol, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident.