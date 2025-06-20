TIME Is Looking for the World’s Top Universities

For the first time, TIME will publish a ranking of the World’s Top Universities, in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. This new list will recognize the world’s leading higher education institutions based on academic performance, student outcomes, and the institutional learning environment.

As part of the research phase, TIME and Statista are now accepting data submissions. While submitting data ensures that eligible institutions will be considered for inclusion, it does not guarantee a place on the final list. Additionally, the final ranking will not be limited to institutions that submit data.