Did Iran Try to Kill Trump? What to Know

One thing is clear: Israel openly wants to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “can no longer be allowed to exist,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Thursday, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly announced that the U.S. knows Khamenei’s location but is holding off on killing him “for now.” Another isn’t so much, depending on who you ask. “I’ve never heard that before,” former Fox News host Tucker Carlson responded quizzically after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asserted that Iran has tried—and is trying—to kill Trump. “We should attack Iran immediately if that’s true,” Carlson, one of the flagbearers of the anti-war wing within the factious MAGA right, facetiously continued.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cruz argued that he doesn’t think the U.S. military attacking Iran or killing Khamenei would necessarily be the most appropriate response to the threat against the U.S. President, but he insisted that “nobody disputes” Iran is indeed trying to assassinate Trump. “It’s an objective fact,” Cruz posted on X after the interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Politico reported last July that the U.S. intelligence community had collected increasing evidence suggesting Iran was actively working on plots to kill Trump. Neither of the attempts that summer on Trump’s life in Butler, Pa., or West Palm Beach, Fla., have been linked to Iran, though the shooter in the latter expressed support for Iran in public writings. But around the same time, a 46-year-old Pakistani national named Asif Merchant was arrested in Texas and charged with seeking to kill high-ranking U.S. politicians or officials—potentially including Trump—allegedly under the instructions of Iran. Read More: Iran, Trump, and the Third Assassination Plot “We have not received any reports on this matter from the U.S. Government,” a spokesperson for Iran’s United Nations Mission told CNN at the time. “However, it is evident that the modus operandi in question contradicts the Iranian Government’s policy of legally prosecuting the murderer of General Soleimani.”

Advertisement

In September, Trump’s campaign said he had been briefed on “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him.” “Big threats on my life by Iran,” Trump posted on social media. “The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again.” The Biden Administration sent a warning through Switzerland in September that an assassination attempt against Trump would be seen as an act of war, to which Iran responded in October—again via Swiss diplomats—that it would not try to kill Trump, U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal. In November 2024, after Trump was elected, the Justice Department announced charges against a 51-year-old Afghan national named Farhad Shakeri, who was allegedly tasked by Iranian officials to assemble a plan to surveil and assassinate Trump. “A new scenario is fabricated,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X. “The American people have made their decision. And Iran respects their right to elect the President of their choice. The path forward is also a choice. It begins with respect.” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei claimed the allegations were part of a “repulsive” plot by Israel to sabotage U.S.-Iran relations.

Advertisement

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told NBC in January that Iran “never attempted” to kill Trump, “and we never will.”

“This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia,” Pezeshkian said. “Iran has never attempted to nor does it plan to assassinate anyone. At least as far as I know.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who derailed U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations by launching strikes last week against Iran and is reportedly trying to sway Trump to authorize more direct U.S. military involvement in the conflict, claimed in a Fox News interview on Sunday that Iran actively worked to assassinate Trump because he’s “forceful” and “decisive.”

“They want to kill him,” Netanyahu insisted. “He’s enemy number one.”