All 29 Pixar Movies, Ranked

While they’ve certainly relied on sequels more often since being acquired by Disney in 2006, Pixar still looks to original storytelling to win the hearts and minds of kids and adults all over the world. That’s the Pixar difference—their films aren’t interested in pandering to children, but instead offer them new perspectives on the world that often appeal equally to adults. All of their films can make you laugh, and most of them will make you cry, too.

And though familiar properties are revisited frequently—we just got a sneak peek at Toy Story 5—six of their last 10 films have been entirely original concepts. It doesn't hurt that their films are generally box-office smashes, with five grossing over $1 billion, and Inside Out 2 currently standing as the ninth highest-grossing movie of all time (not adjusting for inflation). The trouble with ranking a studio like Pixar is that the vast majority of their films are at the very least exceptional. Typically a movie near the bottom of a list suggests it's awful, but not so here. Except for a few stinkers, Pixar has rarely made a truly bad movie. Even those low on the list still fail with style, and many of these films are masterpieces. We've accounted for animation style, balance of humor and heart, characters, storytelling, and cultural impact—everything that makes Pixar, well, Pixar.

Have you ever wanted a film about the man who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy? If not, you are not alone. Pixar’s Lightyear is, according to the title sequence, the favorite movie of Toy Story protagonist Andy, a fictional movie within a real one. But it’s never a promising sign if a film has to justify its existence before it even starts. Lightyear, which reportedly lost Pixar over $100 million, finds a world-class animation studio scrambling for an identity. Despite a starry voice cast led by Chris Evans, its plot is as convoluted as its reach for an origin story, it lacks compelling characters, and feels like an excuse to sell toys rather than tell a story on film.

28. Cars 2 (2011)

Everything about the sequel to 2006’s Cars is bigger, but not better. For reasons beyond mortal comprehension, Cars 2 is an international spy film, sidelining Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) for beloved tow truck Mater (Larry the Cable Guy). While Mater shines as a supporting character, in a lead role he’s exhausting, and his schtick gets old quickly. Cars 2 throws far too many characters into the mix, resulting in a frustratingly overlong and underwhelming movie. It’s a sequel that finds a franchise that started off strong to the races running on fumes. 27. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Arlo (Raymond Ochoa) is a young Apatosaurus who longs to make his mark on the world, embarking on a daunting journey alongside a caveboy (Jack Bright). In Pete Sohn’s The Good Dinosaur, the photorealistic backgrounds are nothing short of astonishing, but they clash with the oversimplified and somewhat forgettable character designs. Despite some gorgeous visual moments, the biggest problem with The Good Dinosaur is that it’s boring. The film went through numerous issues in production, and it shows. 26. Onward (2020)

In a Pixar era flush with sequels, the studio made a welcome return to original storytelling with Onward. That excitement, though, is never quite fulfilled in this story of two elf brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who try to complete a spell to bring their father back to life for a day. The ending brings everything together in a winning, tearjerking fashion, though everything leading up to it feels more like a generic adventure movie rather than a unique Pixar classic. 25. Elemental (2023)

Elemental was considered an all-time flop after its opening weekend, before finding its legs over the following weeks to become a surprise hit for the studio as word of mouth and global popularity gave it a boost. There’s some lovely world-building on display in Elemental, which touches on themes of immigration and interracial relationships. Wade (Mamoudou Athie), who’s made of water, and Ember (Leah Lewis), who’s made of fire, strike up an unlikely relationship, despite the long-held belief that fire and water don’t mix. And while it's exciting to see Pixar venture into rom-com territory, the couple at the center of the film leave a lot to be desired.

24. Soul (2020)

Soul has the unfortunate distinction of being the first Pixar film released straight to streaming thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic (though it did eventually get a theatrical release in the U.S.). Pixar mainstay Pete Docter’s film follows middle-school teacher Joe (Jamie Foxx), who finally gets his big break as a jazz musician—but dies before he gets the chance to perform. In the afterlife (known here as the “Great Beyond”) he meets 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who’s lost any and all interest in life. There’s plenty to admire about Soul, including spirited animation and a lively Oscar-winning jazz-infused score by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste. And it’s the first Pixar movie to feature a Black protagonist, 25 years into the studio’s run. But things get weighed down by a clumsy body-swapping plot and a pairing between Joe and 22 that never fully pays off.

23. A Bug’s Life (1998)

In its beginning, Pixar developed a quick reputation for taking big risks. In their sophomore feature they did just that, crafting a bug-filled charmer that’s a riff on Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of family fare. Despite the early computer animation, A Bug’s Life still holds up beautifully, with vibrant colors and plenty of impressive water effects. It’s not as memorable or impactful as other Pixar offerings, but it's a satisfying adventure with an inviting cast of characters voiced by actors including Richard King, Bonnie Hunt, and Brad Garrett.

22. Finding Dory (2016)

Improving on the formula introduced in Cars 2, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) takes the reins in this sequel to Finding Nemo (which you’ll find higher on this list). That proves a wise decision, and the choice to flesh out Dory’s past, homing in on her lifelong issues with short-term memory loss, makes for a strong narrative. The new additions impress (especially octopus Hank, voiced by Ed O’Neill), and Finding Dory makes for solid family entertainment. And the design of baby Dory is one of the most eye-wateringly adorable characters in all of Pixar. 21. Inside Out 2 (2024)

Pixar’s highest-grossing film, Inside Out 2 veers awfully close to the original, essentially recycling the original story for a new chapter in Riley’s life (adolescence) and throwing a few new pubescent emotions into the mix, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and Envy (Ayo Edibiri). Despite that familiarity, it's full of excellent visual gags (especially a play on “sarcasm”) and some top-notch jokes throughout. It’s funny and poignant, even if you feel like you’ve basically seen it before. 20. Luca (2021)

Taking inspiration from the films of Hayao Miyazaki and Federico Fellini, Luca is a sweet, meditative slice-of-life fantasy. It’s so small-scale that it inevitably feels like a more minor work, but it's a warmly crafted story, set on an Italian seaside littered with Vespas and seafood, about finding yourself and the friends who shape your identity along the way, sea monster or not. It’s also a story that many have received as being queer coded.

19. Incredibles 2 (2018)

Brad Bird returned to his beloved Parr family (more on them below) with Incredibles 2, which he wrote and directed. The focus on Helen Parr (Holly Hunter) is a smart choice, as Elastigirl is a dynamic character, and Hunter is a lively talent. The Parr family is as exciting as ever with their multifaceted superpowers. But a new supporting cast that includes Voyd (Sophia Bush), Winston (Bob Odenkirk), and Evelyn (Catherine Keener) fades into the background. It’s a satisfying and very fun superhero movie that’s wonderful to look at, and some excellent set pieces help keep the energy high.

18. Cars 3 (2017)

Generally, the Cars movies have been more about satisfying family entertainment than the big emotional moments and introspection Pixar is known for. But Cars 3 finds a surprising and engaging question at its center: What does life look like after you’ve already accomplished your dreams? It’s a big question for Lightning McQueen, and the film handles it well. It's your character, Cars 3 suggests, not your achievements, that defines the kind of person (or vehicle) you can be. 17. Elio (2025)

Elio finds Pixar back in fine form, delivering high-quality original storytelling. The film follows its titular character (Yonas Kibreab), an 11-year-old desperate to be abducted by aliens. He’s achingly lonely, and hopes that somewhere out there is a planet where he’ll fit in. It’s a striking story about a young boy, who some moviegoers are reading as neurodivergent, seeking to find his place in a challenging world. It’s hopeful, emotional, and wise, full of bold color and enchanting character designs. 16. Brave (2012)

Pixar’s first (and only) foray into the world of princesses, Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman’s Brave transports us to Scotland, where rebellious Merida (Kelly Macdonald) refuses to be betrothed according to longstanding traditions. The first film made with their (at the time) new animation system Presto, Brave puts breathtaking detail into Merida’s long ginger locks. It’s a solid, moving film about a mother-daughter relationship with an unforgettable lead in Merida.

15. Up (2009)

In its opening sequence, Up set a new standard in storytelling for the studio. In these scenes, we see the extraordinary love blossoming between Carl (Ed Asner) and his beloved Ellie, from the beginning of their romance to the loss of their baby to their decades living together—all done without dialogue. Set to Michael Giacchino’s effortlessly emotive “Married Life,” it’s a truly perfect, heart-wrenching opening. The next 90-odd minutes can’t quite live up to the immense promise of those first ones, but there’s still plenty to enjoy in Up, including a Golden Retriever named Dug with a collar that allows him to speak in a human voice (“squirrel!). It’s the kind of film that makes you believe adventure—not to mention true love—is really out there.

14. Toy Story 4 (2019)

After Toy Story 3 ended the trilogy in an enormously satisfying fashion, it was something of a shock to hear Pixar would return with Toy Story 4. Thankfully, the movie proves there’s plenty of life left in Andy’s—and now his sister Bonnie’s—toys. The level of visual detail is phenomenal, and brings the very welcome return of Bo Peep (Annie Potts). Forky (Tony Hale) is a brilliant new addition, and his constant desire to end his life is a remarkably bold choice for a family film. Read more: How Toy Story Changed Movie History 13. Monsters University (2013)

Pixar’s only prequel, Monsters University traces the origins of Mike Wazowski's (Billy Crystal) and James “Sulley” Sullivan's (John Goodman) friendship. Going back to their university days, it shows when both were training to be scarers, and both have very different paths to success. Its final act is a marvel, and there's a great cast of supporting characters and exciting action throughout the film. Monsters University dares to tell kids that their dreams may not come true, and that changing the goalposts of your ambitions is a healthy part of life. 12. Coco (2017)

Pixar’s Coco features an entirely Latin principal cast in a film that revolves around the traditions of the Day of the Dead. Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) enlists the help of his dead great-great-grandfather Héctor (Gael García Bernal) in a story that straddles the line between the land of the living and the dead. One of Pixar’s finest tearjerkers, Coco is a vibrant smorgasbord of Mexican culture with phenomenal Oscar-winning music, from powerhouse married composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, that celebrates family legacies.

11. Finding Nemo (2003)

It’s a story of impossible odds. When clownfish Marlin’s (Albert Brooks) son Nemo (Alexander Gould) is kidnapped by divers, he embarks on a mission to rescue his son with the help of blue tang Dory, who suffers from short-term memory loss. Directed by Andrew Stanton and written by Stanton, Bob Peterson, and David Reynolds, Finding Nemo is effortlessly quotable (everyone knows P. Sherman’s address) and flush with incredible underwater animation. 10. Cars (2006)

Cars talk! In a world where everyone is a vehicle, Lightning McQueen is emerging as one of the world’s premier racers with a serious ego problem. When he gets lost in Radiator Springs, he meets a group of lovable characters who change his worldview. In Cars, Pixar delivered a very funny and immensely satisfying adventure for the entire family. It lacks some of the shattering emotional moments that have come to define the studio, but that’s by design. Cars is supposed to be a whole lot of fun, and it delivers with gusto. 9. Turning Red (2022)

Toronto is a locale that’s often on-screen masquerading as various American cities, but Turning Red lets the Canadian city shine all on its own. Thirteen-year-old Mei is a boy-band-crazy girl whose puberty has a fascinating side effect: her mood swings turn her into a giant red panda. It’s lovely to see Pixar embrace female puberty and normalize periods. Directed by Domee Shi, Turning Red is a celebration of Chinese culture, a pastel-loaded fantasy with catchy earworms (composed by Billie Eilish and Finneas) and an expertly layered coming-of-age story about carving a path for yourself. It’s also a nostalgic dream for any millennials who came of age in the era of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys. It’s a travesy it never got a proper theatrical release.

8. Inside Out (2015)

Pete Docter’s Inside Out has a top-notch premise, exploring the inner workings of the human brain by turning key emotions into characters. Inside Out follows Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), and the emotions in Riley’s brain that control her daily life: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling). The film is a marvel, with a cornucopia of inventive gags and a story that captures the heartbreak and hilarity of growing up. It offers up something radical, too. Most films encourage kids to smile, but Inside Out dares to suggest that embracing sadness is the key to a richer life.

7. The Incredibles (2004)

After one too many incidents, people with superpowers are ordered to hide their powers from the world. That’s bad news for the Parr family, and especially father Bob (Craig T. Nelson), who hates his office job and longs to return to his super life. When a fan-turned-foe enters Bob’s life, it springs the entire family into action. Brad Bird’s The Incredibles is an irresistible popcorn flick with incredible characters (Edna Mode!) and a witty, incisive script about embracing your true self. It’s an original superhero movie that some could argue manages to outshine every film in the MCU.

6. Toy Story (1995)

The first feature-length computer-animated movie, Toy Story immediately established Pixar as a studio to watch. But the film didn’t merely indicate promise—Toy Story fulfills the promise of its new format in tremendous fashion. It takes a brilliant and relatable concept—what if your toys had lives of their own?—and turns it into a massively engaging story about identity and finding your place in the world. It introduced legendary characters including cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks) and space ranger Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), who are still adored today. Not bad for the studio’s first feature film.

5. Toy Story 3 (2010)

The toys are back, and they’re facing their biggest crisis yet: their owner Andy no longer plays with them. For those of us who grew up with these characters, Toy Story 3 is Pixar’s most emotionally devastating film, and a pitch-perfect conclusion to a journey 15 years in the making. Toy Story 3 is about the transition from childhood to adulthood, and how good it can feel—as well as how much it can hurt—to grow up. 4. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Monsters Mike and Sully work at Monsters Inc. in Monstropolis, a world powered by the screams of children, and it's their job to help extract those screams to keep the city going. When human child Boo (Mary Gibbs) finds her way into Monstropolis, it’ll change the world forever. The movie’s laughs are earned so consistently that it feels effortless (thanks in no small part to Billy Crystal and John Goodman), and “Put that thing back where it came from” may be the funniest joke in all of Pixar. Monsters, Inc. is a whipsmart, madcap adventure buoyed by an energetic and whimsical Randy Newman score and inimitable chemistry from its leads. 3. Ratatouille (2007)

At first glance, Ratatouille is one of Pixar’s silliest concepts. Written and directed by Brad Bird, the film follows a rat named Remy (Patton Oswalt) who dreams of being a professional chef. To do so, he partners with a not-so-gifted human chef, Linguini (Lou Romano), hiding under his chef's hat and using his hair to control his body. But Pixar turns that ludicrous idea into something grounded and believable. Ratatouille is one of Pixar’s finest masterpieces, and a heartwarming, visually sumptuous feast about artistic pursuit and ambition. Food critic and antagonist Anton Ego (Peter O’Toole) delivers a gorgeous monologue in the film’s brilliant finale. In a stroke of genius writing, it summarizes the film to perfection: “Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.” 2. Toy Story 2 (1999)

People complain that Pixar relies too much on sequels these days. While I don’t disagree, wouldn’t you keep making sequels if your first effort was this perfect? Toy Story 2 does everything a great sequel should do, expanding the first film’s world in ways that are bigger, bolder, and yes, better than the original. It’s the first Pixar movie that showed the studio is just as capable of breaking your heart as it is of filling it with childlike wonder. It’s hard to believe that one of the best sequels in history almost got deleted before it ever saw the light of day. Sequels have never surpassed Toy Story 2. 1. WALL-E (2008)

Taking a simple concept and turning it into something extraordinary, WALL-E tells the story of a now desolate Earth, where the last robot roams, following his directive to clean up the waste humans have left behind. But when he finds another robot named Eve, he discovers there’s more to life than what he’s been programmed for. Andrew Stanton’s WALL-E is an inventive and heartwarming sci-fi odyssey with jaw-dropping animation and sequences (like the robots dancing gracefully through space) that leave you in awe. It’s also alarmingly prescient about the perils humans have largely created for themselves, but in the face of fear, it offers hope in abundance. WALL-E finds Pixar working at the peak of its game-changing powers.